Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries was subscribed 97.07 times on Thursday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed 194 times, the wealthy investor portion 126 times, and the retail investor portion 34 times.

The Mumbai-based company on Monday allotted nearly 9.6 million shares, worth Rs 103.68 crore at Rs 108 apiece, to anchor investors. Some institutions allotted shares under the anchor category were Societe Generale, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Backed by famed investor Ashish Kacholia, Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 and Rs 108 a share. At the top end, Aeroflex is valued at nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore.

