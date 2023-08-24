Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

Backed by famed investor Ashish Kacholia, Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 and Rs 108 a share

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aeroflex Industries subscribed 97 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries was subscribed 97.07 times on Thursday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed 194 times, the wealthy investor portion 126 times, and the retail investor portion 34 times.

The Mumbai-based company on Monday allotted nearly 9.6 million shares, worth Rs 103.68 crore at Rs 108 apiece, to anchor investors. Some institutions allotted shares under the anchor category were Societe Generale, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Backed by famed investor Ashish Kacholia, Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 and Rs 108 a share. At the top end, Aeroflex is valued at nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore.

VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times on day 1

Also Read

Aeroflex raises Rs 103 cr; Vishnu Prakash IPO sets price band at Rs 94-99

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Jio Financial hits down limit for third day, Aeroflex subscribed 21 times

Antfin likely to sell 3.6% stake in Paytm through block deal on Friday

PGIM India MF's ex-CEO Iyer settles inter-scheme transfers case with Sebi

Paytm shareholder Antfin to sell 3.6% stake via block deal: Report

Rupee appreciates further witnessing highest gain in a day after 2 months

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms


The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (VPRPL) was subscribed 3.7 times on Thursday, the first day of the issue.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 5 per cent, wealthy investor portion 6.3 times, retail investor portion 4.8 times, and employee portion 1.9 times. The company allotted shares worth Rs 91.7 crore to anchor investors. VPRPL is an engineering, procurement and construction firm with experience in designing and constructing various infrastructure projects for government and private bodies. The company is involved in water supply, railways, roads, and irrigation network projects.

Topics : IPO India IPO market

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon