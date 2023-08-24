Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

Aeroflex Industries subscribed 97 times
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries was subscribed 97.07 times on Thursday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed 194 times, the wealthy investor portion 126 times, and the retail investor portion 34 times.
The Mumbai-based company on Monday allotted nearly 9.6 million shares, worth Rs 103.68 crore at Rs 108 apiece, to anchor investors. Some institutions allotted shares under the anchor category were Societe Generale, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial and Universal Sompo General Insurance.
Backed by famed investor Ashish Kacholia, Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 and Rs 108 a share. At the top end, Aeroflex is valued at nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore.
VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times on day 1
Also Read
Aeroflex raises Rs 103 cr; Vishnu Prakash IPO sets price band at Rs 94-99
7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains
IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23
IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far
Jio Financial hits down limit for third day, Aeroflex subscribed 21 times
Antfin likely to sell 3.6% stake in Paytm through block deal on Friday
PGIM India MF's ex-CEO Iyer settles inter-scheme transfers case with Sebi
Paytm shareholder Antfin to sell 3.6% stake via block deal: Report
Rupee appreciates further witnessing highest gain in a day after 2 months
Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms
The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (VPRPL) was subscribed 3.7 times on Thursday, the first day of the issue.
The institutional investor portion was subscribed 5 per cent, wealthy investor portion 6.3 times, retail investor portion 4.8 times, and employee portion 1.9 times. The company allotted shares worth Rs 91.7 crore to anchor investors. VPRPL is an engineering, procurement and construction firm with experience in designing and constructing various infrastructure projects for government and private bodies. The company is involved in water supply, railways, roads, and irrigation network projects.