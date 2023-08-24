Union Bank prices equity share at Rs 86.55 for QIP; raises Rs 5,000 crore

Public sector lender Union Bank of India has priced its shares at Rs 86.55 per share to raise equity capital worth Rs 5,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This QIP issue would reduce the government's holding to about 77 per cent and provide growth capital for the Mumbai-based lender.

The issue price of Rs 86.55 per share represents a 4.99 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 91.10 for each share.

In a filing with BSE, the state-owned lender said its board met today and approved the issue price of Rs 86.55 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 10.00. Thus, the issue price includes a premium of Rs 76.55 per equity share.

The bank's share closed 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 91.29 on BSE today (Thursday).

Foreign Institutional Investors, Mutual Funds, and Insurance Companies, including Life Insurance Corporation, participated in the QIP offering, according to capital market sources.

Following the fresh capital raise, the Common Equity Tier-I (CET-1) is expected to increase by 80 basis points to cross the 13 per cent level. CET-1 stood at 12.34 per cent at the end of June 2023, and the total capital adequacy ratio was 15.95 per cent in June 2023.

The capital expansion through QIP will bring down the Government of India’s (GOI) stake to around 77 per cent, a decrease of 9 per cent from 83.49 per cent at the end of June.

Bank executives have indicated that the bank may need to go for another round of equity offering to further reduce GOI holding to 75 per cent. This would comply with a regulatory requirement for at least 25 per cent of the stake to be in public hands.