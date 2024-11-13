Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi bats for easing angel fund norms; move to aid funding of startups

Sebi bats for easing angel fund norms; move to aid funding of startups

Sebi is considering widening the eligibility beyond accredited investors. Additionally, it plans to eliminate the minimum investment requirement of Rs 25 lakh for angel investors

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market regulator may soon allow angel funds to broaden their investor base by including Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family trusts, sole proprietorships, and others—beyond the current limitation of accredited investors.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of measures to ease norms for angel funds, including adjustments to minimum investment, minimum corpus, relaxation on the minimum and maximum investment limits in a startup, lower lock-in requirements, and diversification limits.
 
Although angel funds are structured as alternative investment funds (AIFs), they differ as they exclusively invest in startups and currently cater only to accredited investors.
 
 
Accredited investors are deemed to have a better understanding of investment risks and are required to meet net worth criteria, which is verified by a third-party accreditation agency before they are allowed to invest in angel funds.
 
Sebi is considering widening the eligibility beyond accredited investors. Additionally, it plans to eliminate the minimum investment requirement of Rs 25 lakh for angel investors.
 
For other AIFs, the minimum ticket size for investment is Rs 1 crore.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Markets enter 'correction' territory; inflation, USD adds to investors woes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What if Nifty 50 fails to hold the 200-DMA at 23,530? Key levels here

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 984pts, Nifty ends below 23,600; all sectors in red

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Eveready Industries shares lose charge; fall 5% post Q2FY25 results

medicines, durgs, pharma, pharmaceuticals

Unichem Labs stock climbs 6% after turnaround in net profits in Q2

 
Sebi has also proposed allowing employees and directors of the angel fund to invest a minimum of Rs 5 lakh, to ensure they have a vested interest in the fund’s performance.
 
Furthermore, the minimum corpus requirement of Rs 5 crore may be removed if the angel fund starts investing only after onboarding at least five accredited investors. Sebi has also proposed removing the 25 per cent diversification limit for such funds.
 
The market regulator is looking to increase the cap for investment in a single startup from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore, while lowering the minimum investment amount from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
 
With these relaxed norms, Sebi aims to facilitate investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. The review by Sebi also follows the recent Budget announcement of abolishing the angel tax.
 

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi takes up review of custodian norms, proposes steps to ease operations

SEBI

Sebi mulls raising investment limit by angel fund in startup to Rs 25 cr

sebi

Mkt regulator Sebi mulls action for lapses in Artificial intelligence usage

SEBI

Sebi proposes to double minimum net worth requirement for custodians

oil

Futures trading ban fails to cool retail prices in India, say reports

Topics : SEBI Hindu Undivided Family angel funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon