Sebi bats for easing angel fund norms; move to aid funding of startups

The market regulator may soon allow angel funds to broaden their investor base by including Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family trusts, sole proprietorships, and others—beyond the current limitation of accredited investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of measures to ease norms for angel funds, including adjustments to minimum investment, minimum corpus, relaxation on the minimum and maximum investment limits in a startup, lower lock-in requirements, and diversification limits.
Although angel funds are structured as alternative investment funds (AIFs), they differ as they exclusively invest in startups and currently cater only to accredited investors.
Accredited investors are deemed to have a better understanding of investment risks and are required to meet net worth criteria, which is verified by a third-party accreditation agency before they are allowed to invest in angel funds.
Sebi is considering widening the eligibility beyond accredited investors. Additionally, it plans to eliminate the minimum investment requirement of Rs 25 lakh for angel investors.
For other AIFs, the minimum ticket size for investment is Rs 1 crore.
Sebi has also proposed allowing employees and directors of the angel fund to invest a minimum of Rs 5 lakh, to ensure they have a vested interest in the fund’s performance.
Furthermore, the minimum corpus requirement of Rs 5 crore may be removed if the angel fund starts investing only after onboarding at least five accredited investors. Sebi has also proposed removing the 25 per cent diversification limit for such funds.
The market regulator is looking to increase the cap for investment in a single startup from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore, while lowering the minimum investment amount from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
With these relaxed norms, Sebi aims to facilitate investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. The review by Sebi also follows the recent Budget announcement of abolishing the angel tax.