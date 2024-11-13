Business Standard
Mkt regulator Sebi mulls action for lapses in Artificial intelligence usage

Proposals aimed at ensuring market players behave responsibly

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday proposed norms to specify responsibilities for its registered entities, such as mutual funds, stock brokers, and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), regarding the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools.
 
Under the proposed norms, the market regulator aims to bring the usage of AI/ML tools under regulatory scrutiny and define responsibilities related to securities, privacy, investor data, and actions in case of violations.
 
In a consultation paper released on Wednesday, the market regulator proposed amendments to the norms, which would empower it to act in case of such lapses.
 
 
“There is a pressing need to assign responsibility to the MIIs, intermediaries, and entities regulated by Sebi that use AI/ML in their business activities or while servicing their clients. This will ensure more accountability among users deploying AI/ML tools and safeguard investors' interests,” the discussion paper noted.
 
“The board may, in case of a violation of the provisions of sub-regulation (1), take appropriate action, including measures under Chapter V of these regulations,” it added.
 
In 2019, Sebi issued several circulars specifying the reporting requirements for AI and ML applications and tools used by stock brokers, exchanges, and asset management companies, among others.
 
The proposals suggest that even when third-party technology service providers are used, the entity will be solely responsible for the privacy of investors and the outcomes from the usage, as well as compliance with other applicable laws. Sebi has also defined “artificial intelligence tools” to address any ambiguities in the norms.

“AI tools may include any application, software programme, executable system, or a combination thereof, offered to investors or stakeholders or used internally to facilitate trading and settlement, conduct the entity’s activities, including compliance requirements, and are presented as part of a public product offering or used for compliance, management, or other business purposes,” the paper noted.
 
The market regulator highlighted the increasing use of AI in the financial market for market analysis, stock selection, investment strategies, and AI-driven trading.
 
Sebi has sought public comments on the proposals by November 28.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

