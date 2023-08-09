Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Sebi cancels registration of 2 firms in NSEL paired contracts case

The regulator has asked the brokers to allow its existing clients to transfer their securities or funds held in its custody within 15 days

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of two brokerage firms -- Pinnacle Brocom and Padmakshi Commodities -- for facilitating its clients to trade in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd.
The trading activities of the brokers in paired contracts for its clients on NSEL platform have serious ingredients jeopardising the reputation, belief in competence, fairness, honesty, integrity and character in the securities market, Sebi's Executive Director V S Sundaresan said in two separate orders.
The regulator has asked the brokers to allow its existing clients to transfer their securities or funds held in its custody within 15 days.
In case of failure of any clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds within this period, the brokers will transfer the funds and securities of such clients to another broker within a period of the next 15 days there from under advice to the clients.
In September 2009, NSEL introduced the concept of paired contracts for trading, which allowed buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform.
The scheme of 'paired contracts' traded on the NSEL had caused a huge loss to investors to the extent of Rs 5,500 crore, as per the order.

Also Read

Sebi cancels Siddhi Vinayak Commodities' registration in NSEL case

Sebi cancels Emkay Commotrade license for trading illegal paired contracts

Sebi cancels Way2Wealth Commodities registration in NSEL scam case

Markets regulator Sebi cancels registration of 3 brokers in NSEL case

Sebi calls off Pragya Commodity Brokers' registration in NSEL case

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Shorter IPO timeline to become effective from December 1, says Sebi

Improved production, higher cash flow drive Q1 boost for Coal India stock

NSE cautions investors against their money in any assured returns scheme

Sebi reduces timeline for listing shares to T+3 from T+6 from December 1

Meanwhile, in five separate orders on Wednesday, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Rukmini Devi Goenka, Vivek Aggarwal, Nidhi Singh, Shreyansh Educational Trust and Gharana Distributors for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.
The order came after Sebi observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.
Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI NSEL case Brokerages

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon