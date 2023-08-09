Sebi reduces timeline for listing shares to T+3 from T+6 from December 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reduced the timeline for listing of securities after the closure of public issue from six working days to three days.

The market regulator said that with T as the issue-closing date, the securities will now have to be listed on T+3 day versus the current T+6 day, according to a report in the Moneycontrol.

This will be an option for public issues opening after September 1 and will be a mandatory requirement for issues opening after December 1.





In its circular, the Sebi stated that application submission by investors, bid modification, validation of bid details with depositories, reconciliation of UPI mandate transactions, UPI mandate acceptance, and issue closure would be done on T day.

However, third-party checks on UPI applications, non-UPI applications, submission of final certificates, finalisation of rejections, and completion and approval of basis by the stock exchange should be done by T+1 day.

The circular further stated that the issuance of fund transfer instructions in separate files for debit and unblock will need to be initiated and completed on T+1 day, according to the Moneycontrol report.

The Sebi stated that on the T+3 day, trading in the stock will start.

The circular added that the T+3 timeline for listing should be disclosed in the offer documents of public issues.

Under general instructions, the circular added that compensation to investors for the delay in the unblocking application supported by the blocked amount (ASBA) monies (if any) should be computed from T+3 day itself.

The circular stated that for direct bank ASBA and syndicate ASBA applications, before blocking of ASBA application monies in the bank account of the applicant, the self-certified syndicate banks (SCSBs) shall ensure that the PAN mentioned in the application matches with the PAN linked to the bank account of the applicant maintained with the bank.