Jainik Power and Cables IPO opens on June 10: Here's all you need to know

Jainik Power and Cables aims to raise ₹51.3 crore through a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Jainik Power and Cables IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The ₹51.3-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.66 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Jainik Power and Cables IPO

Jainik Power and Cables IPO price band, lot size

Jainik Power has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹100 to ₹110 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,64,000 for two lots. 
 

Jainik Power and Cables IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, June 13, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Jainik Power and Cables IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.   ALSO READ | HDB Financial's ₹12,500 cr IPO approved: Key risks, strengths you must know

Jainik Power and Cables IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹23.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, ₹10.99 crore to fund and set up a plant, and ₹5 crore for repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

About Jainik Power and Cables IPO

Incorporated in May 2011, Jainik Power and Cables has been engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium wire rods since 2023 and has over a decade of experience in the metal industry. Before manufacturing, the company was involved in the trading of aluminium rods. Its manufacturing facility is located in Sonipat, Haryana. The company supplies products across various states, mainly in states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
 

Jainik Power and Cables financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹351.688 crore, up nearly 4 per cent from ₹338.62 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹9.23 crore, up 84 per cent from 5.01 crore in the FY24. 

