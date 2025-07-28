Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi cracks down on Zee Business trades, slaps ₹4 cr fine; bans 4 entities

In its order, Sebi noted that the four entities made a profit by executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts

Sebi

Sebi fined ₹50 lakh on Partha Sarathi Dhar, ₹75 lakh each on Manan Sharecom and Kanhya Trading Company, and ₹2 crore on SAAR Commodities. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Monday barred four entities from the securities market for two yea₹and imposed a penalty totalling ₹4 crore on them for executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts on the Zee Business channel.

"The said debarment period shall be reckoned from the date of the Interim order dated February 08, 2024," Sebi said in its 55-page final order.

Individually, the regulator fined ₹50 lakh on Partha Sarathi Dhar, ₹75 lakh each on Manan Sharecom and Kanhya Trading Company, and ₹2 crore on SAAR Commodities. In its order, Sebi noted that the four entities made a profit by executing trades based on advance information of stock recommendations given by guest experts.

 

The investigation found that stock tips were pre-shared with select entities, giving them an unfair advantage over public investors. These entities placed trades in advance and booked profits once the stock prices moved following the televised tips. Evidence collected during the probe included WhatsApp chats, trading patterns, and profit-sharing arrangements.

Sebi found that the "scheme created systematic information asymmetry whereby gullible investors were induced to trade based on guest expert recommendation. The general public remained unaware that the information/recommendations had been pre-shared with other entities.

In the process, investors became victims of deliberate information asymmetry, it added. The scheme resulted in unlawful gains of ₹7.41 crore, which have already been disgorged as part of settlement proceedings.

By indulging in such trades, the entities violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

Accordingly, Sebi said, "Noticees namely, Partha Sarathi Dhar, SAAR Commodities Private Ltd, Manan Sharecom Private Ltd and Kanhya Trading Company are debarred from accessing the securities market and are prohibited from buying, selling and otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of two years. The said debarment period shall be reckoned from the date of the Interim order."  However, proceedings against Himanshu Gupta, one of the guest experts, have been closed with no penalty, as no direct involvement was established.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

