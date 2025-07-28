Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Zerodha Fund House on Monday announced the launch of Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%  
 
Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday announced that its net profit went up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2026. Compared to the previous quarter Q4FY25, profit is up 33 per cent. Revenue from operation during the quarter surged 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹607 crore. The average assets under management (AUM) by its mutual fund schemes surged 27 per cent to ₹6.13 trillion. “Retail assets contributed 29 per cent to the mutual fund AUM vs industry average of 27 per cent,” the firm said. 
 
 
Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF
 
Zerodha Fund House on Monday announced the launch of Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF). The scheme will invest across equity, debt and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs). The scheme will invest close to 30 per cent in a largecap ETF, 30 per cent in a midcap ETF and 25 per cent in Gold ETF. The remaining 15 per cent will be invested in a g-sec ETF. “The Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FOF is a good starting point for those investors seeking to diversify through a simple ready-made portfolio in a single investment” said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House. 
 
BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund
 
Bank of India Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of midcap fund, an active equity scheme aiming to invest in midcap stocks across key growth sectors like financials, industrials, healthcare, and consumer. “The fund will focus on identifying quality mid-cap businesses with proven execution, scalable models, and sectoral tailwinds. With a bottom-up stock-picking approach, the scheme seeks to balance growth and risk by investing in companies with competitive advantages and strong management,” the fund house said. 
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

