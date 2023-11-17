Sebi eases rule for physical securities' holders without PAN, KYC details

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to do away with the provision of requiring the freezing of folios without PAN, KYC details and nomination for all holders of physical securities.

The move, aimed at simplifying the rule, will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from the Registrars' Association of India and investors.

Under the rule, it was mandatory for all holders of physical securities in listed companies to furnish PAN, nomination, contact details, bank account details and specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers.

The folios wherein any one of such documents are not available on or after October 1, 2023, is required to be frozen by the Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTA), Sebi said in May.

Amending the circular issued in May, Sebi said that reference to the term 'freezing/ frozen' has been deleted.

"Based on representations received from the Registrars' Association of India, feedback from investors, and to mitigate unintended challenges on account of freezing of folios and referring frozen folios to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, it has been decided to do away with the above provisions," Sebi said.

Further, frozen folios were required to be referred by the RTA or listed company to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988, and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, if they continue to remain frozen as on December 31, 2025.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here is what to do if PAN is inoperative Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now PAN Aadhaar Link Last Day: Will Govt extend deadline? Details here. Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here are transactions you can still do Multi-asset funds offer considerable relief in the choppy waters Rail stocks in demand: Titagarh, IRCON, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 19% JSW Infra soars 8% on Rs 4,119-cr project win from Karnataka government Axis Bank, Bajaj Fin can dip up to 7%; GIC Hsg likely to gain, show charts Eicher Motors hits new high; soars 18% thus far in Nov on healthy outlook