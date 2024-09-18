Aurobindo Pharma arm receives EIR from USFDA for Andhra Unit; stock down 2%

Business Standard
Aurobindo Pharma shares fell following the news that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma shares decline: Shares of the pharmaceutical company, Aurobindo Pharma, dropped 2.09 per cent to Rs 1519.55 on the BSE during the intraday deals on Wednesday. The company's stock price fell following the news that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a step-down subsidiary of the company.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles Private Limited (a 100 per cent subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a step-down subsidiary of the Company), situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, from March 28, 2024 to April 05, 2024," said Aurobindo Pharma in the regulatory filing to the exchanges.
Aurobindo Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. A fully integrated pharma company, Aurobindo Pharma features among the top 2 companies in India in terms of consolidated revenues. Aurobindo exports to over 150 countries across the globe with more than 90 percent of its revenues derived from international operations.

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 89,455.25 crore on the BSE, as of September 18, 2024. The pharma company is a constituent of the BSE 200 index. 

The shares of the pharma company have jumped 41.11 per cent year to date. The company's shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,592.55 - 834.90 on the BSE.

At around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, Aurobindo Pharma shares were quoted trading at Rs 1,523.70, down 1.83 per cent from their previous close of Rs 1,552.05. Roughly 5.04 million shares of Aurobindo Pharma, worth around Rs 77.54 crore, changed hands on the NSE and the BSE on Wednesday.

The company's shares are currently 4.32 per cent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 1,592.55, scaled on Friday, September 13, 2024, on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

