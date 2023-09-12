Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Sebi imposes Rs 35 lakh fine on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

Capital market regulator Sebi has imposed fines totalling Rs 35 lakh on seven entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital market regulator Sebi has imposed fines totalling Rs 35 lakh on seven entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.
In seven separate orders on Monday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Subhash Kumar Poddar HUF, Manoj Kumar Goenka HUF, Ayan Akhter Husain, Ankita Didwania, Rakesh Golechha, Ankur Taneja HUF and Yogesh Kumar Gupta HUF.
Sebi had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.
Further, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.
The seven entities fined on Monday were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.
Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the regulator said.

Also Read

Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 for indulging in non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh penalties on 9 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on 10 firms for indulging in non-genuine trades

EMS Ltd IPO subscribed 75 times on final day by mostly institutional buyers

High on cash, MFs can support market in near term, says Goldman Sachs

Updater Services receives Sebi's approval to go-ahead to float IPO

Mid, smallcap indices drop most in nine months; Nifty hits new high

Gold ticks down by 0.2% as US inflation data eyed for Fed rate cues

By indulging in such trades, the entities violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.
In another order on Monday, Sebi cancelled the registration of brokerage firm Rudra Comventures, formerly known as Gigantic Commodities, for facilitating its clients to trade in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Markets

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon