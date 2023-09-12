Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

High on cash, MFs can support market in near-term: Goldman Sachs report

According to the report, these schemes together manage assets worth $6.7 billion

mutual funds, MFs

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) can offer support to the equity market in the near-term, considering the high cash levels, Goldman Sachs has said.

In its report, the financial services firm has pegged the cash with top 200 active equity schemes at 4.2 per cent, slightly higher than the long-term average of 4.1 per cent.
According to the report, these schemes together manage assets worth $6.7 billion. "Across mandates, we note that small and midcap mandates hold high cash levels at 5-7% of AUM (assets under management), while largecap schemes have 3-4% cash allocations. We think domestic equity funds, sitting on high cash levels, could continue to support markets in the near term," the report noted.

In recent years, MFs have supported the market during phases of sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In the 2022 calendar year, MFs pumped in a net of Rs 1.8 trillion into equities even as FPIs pulled out a net of Rs 1.2 trillion from the Indian market.

MF deployment into the equity market had been subdued in the first four months of the 2023-24 financial year but picked up in August amid a sharp rise in net inflows from investors.

The report noted that the monthly flows into domestic equity MF schemes jumped 167 per cent in August, to a 5-month high of Rs 20,245 crore. Smallcap and midcap schemes continued to see the largest inflows, receiving a third of the total net inflows, the report noted.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Updater Services receives Sebi's approval to go-ahead to float IPO

Mid, smallcap indices drop most in nine months; Nifty hits new high

Gold ticks down by 0.2% as US inflation data eyed for Fed rate cues

TCS gains 3%, hits 52-week high in range-bound market

Auto index tanks 3% on talks of additional 10% tax on diesel vehicles


"Looking across market cap mandates, we note that the AUM share of small and midcap funds has been increasing at the expense of largecap funds. In the last four years, small & midcap funds’ share of the overall equity mutual funds’ AUM has risen from 16 per cent to 23 per cent, while largecap funds’ share has dipped from 19 per cent to 14 per cent," it added.

Topics : Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds Equity markets

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon