Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi introduces voluntary debit freeze facility to mutual fund folios

Sebi introduces voluntary debit freeze facility to mutual fund folios

The facility, which will become effective from April 30, ensures that no units are debited from mutual fund folios until they are unlocked

Sebi

"It is decided that a voluntary debit freeze facility be introduced for mutual fund investors across demat and non-demat (i.e. Statement of Account) folios to ensure that no units shall be debited from such folios till the time they are unlocked," Se

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday introduced a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors across demat and non-demat folios to promote their digital security.

The facility, which will become effective from April 30, ensures that no units are debited from mutual fund folios until they are unlocked.

"It is decided that a voluntary debit freeze facility be introduced for mutual fund investors across demat and non-demat (i.e. Statement of Account) folios to ensure that no units shall be debited from such folios till the time they are unlocked," Sebi said in its circular.

In the first phase, the facility to lock the folio would be provided to mutual fund investors by the RTAs (Registrar and Transfer Agent) through MF Central platform. The facility will only be available to KYC-compliant investors who have a valid email ID and mobile number (both mandatory).

 

Industry body Amfi will prescribe the detailed process for locking and unlocking folios to all asset management companies (AMCs)/ RTAs and will also provide the processes to be followed by different types of investors after consulting with the regulator.

Also, Amfi has been asked to prescribe the detailed list of financial transactions and non-financial transactions that are allowed during such a lock-in period to AMCs/ RTAs.

The detailed process of opting for such a facility and impact on different financial transactions and non-financial transactions during the lock in period will be disclosed by all AMCs/RTAs on their websites and in statement of additional information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, market

Sensex, Nifty post worst weekly decline in over a year on oil surge

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 1,097 pts, Nifty ends at 24,450 as Brent rises on US-Iran conflict

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Sensex slumps 1,100 pts today; Nifty logs worst week in 1-yr; key triggers

ICICI Direct reveals top picks amid volatility

Investing during panic has been rewarding historically, says ICICI Direct

MNC stocks in India

HUL, Nestle India show why MNCs should list India units: ICICI Sec explains

Topics : SEBI Market news Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance