Sebi launches chatbot SEVA, Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched an artificial intelligence-based chatbot SEVA (Sebi’s virtual assistant) to help inve­stors seek responses or information on certain processes. “The chatbot is presently enabled to answer questions relating to general information on securities market, latest master circulars, griev­ance redressal process, etc. Based on the feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot,” Sebi said.

One of the largest mutual fund (MF) distributors Prudent Corporate Advisory on Monday informed exchanges that its total MF assets under manage­m­ent (AUM) has crossed Rs 1 trillion. The firm distr­ibutes MFs through 30,000 sub-distributors. “Prud­ent becomes the 2nd non-banking mutual fund distr­ibutor to achieve this milestone. This significant achievement represents a 5x increase in equity AUM over the past five years. Prudent's industry ranking for mutual fund commissions rece­ived has climbed from 8th place five years ago to an impressive 4th place,” it said in a release.

Senores Pharma files IPO papers to raise Rs 500 crore



Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd has filed preliminary papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an IPO. The IPO is a combi­n­ation of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.7 million equity shares by promoters and other selling share­hol­ders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Infrastructure company Ceigall India on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 380 to Rs 401 per share for its Rs 1,253 crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale will open for public subscription on Au­g­ust 1 and conclude on August 5, the firm said.