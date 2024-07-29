Sebi launches chatbot SEVA, Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched an artificial intelligence-based chatbot SEVA (Sebi’s virtual assistant) to help investors seek responses or information on certain processes. “The chatbot is presently enabled to answer questions relating to general information on securities market, latest master circulars, grievance redressal process, etc. Based on the feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot,” Sebi said.
MF distributor Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion
One of the largest mutual fund (MF) distributors Prudent Corporate Advisory on Monday informed exchanges that its total MF assets under management (AUM) has crossed Rs 1 trillion. The firm distributes MFs through 30,000 sub-distributors. “Prudent becomes the 2nd non-banking mutual fund distributor to achieve this milestone. This significant achievement represents a 5x increase in equity AUM over the past five years. Prudent's industry ranking for mutual fund commissions received has climbed from 8th place five years ago to an impressive 4th place,” it said in a release.
Ceigall India Rs 1,253 crore IPO to open on August 1
Infrastructure company Ceigall India on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 380 to Rs 401 per share for its Rs 1,253 crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale will open for public subscription on August 1 and conclude on August 5, the firm said.
Senores Pharma files IPO papers to raise Rs 500 crore
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd has filed preliminary papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an IPO. The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.7 million equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.