Home / Markets / News / Nuvama lifts Sona BLW's target price on strong railway, EV motor growth

Nuvama lifts Sona BLW's target price on strong railway, EV motor growth

Nuvama expects Sona BLW's revenue and Ebitda to expand at a CAGR of 20 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28E

Sona BLW share (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Photo: Motilal Oswal

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:58 AM IST



Nuvama Institutional Equities reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock, raising its target price to ₹570 from ₹550 earlier, based on 45x/25x September 2027E earnings per share (EPS) for its core and railway businesses. The brokerage sees a multi-year growth trajectory for the company and has raised its FY27E/FY28E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates by 2–9 per cent, factoring in higher growth in Railways and traction motors. 
 
The brokerage expects revenue and Ebitda to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28E, driven by strong execution across Motors, Railways and Driveline segments.
 

Double-digit growth visibility over FY25–28E

Nuvama highlights that Sona BLW is poised for robust double-digit growth over FY25–28E, underpinned by the Railways buyout and a sizeable order book of ₹23,600 crore. The company is also likely to secure new order wins over the next 12 months, following the bankruptcy of three European competitors—Winning BLW, Neapco Europe and AIMS. This development has led to a surge in enquiries for Sona's products, with order wins expected over the next 12 months and production likely to commence in 2028. The new opportunity size is estimated at ₹2,500–3,000 crore.
 
Within traction motors, new programmes with two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs are expected to drive robust growth over the next three years. The company is engaged in 62 EV programmes across 32 customers, with EVs constituting 70 per cent of its order book.  ALSO READ | Hero MotoCorp accelerates on EV surge, rural push, says Nirmal Bang; 'Buy'

Sizeable order book of ₹23,600 crore

Sona's order book stood at ₹23,600 crore as of September 2025, compared with ₹26,200 crore as of June 2025. The company has prudently removed ₹3,600 crore worth of orders from its order book due to the commencement of orders and low visibility of execution. Despite this, the order book remains robust, with electric vehicles (EVs) accounting for 70 per cent of the total. Sona is engaged in 62 EV programmes across 32 customers, positioning it well to capitalise on the global shift towards electric mobility.

Topics : Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Buzzing stocks Stock Analysis BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

