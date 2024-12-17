Business Standard
Sebi mandates granular disclosures for ODIs, restricts derivatives

Sebi mandates granular disclosures for ODIs, restricts derivatives

FPIs to issue ODIs only through a separate registration

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

The market regulator on Tuesday mandated granular disclosures on ownership and economic interest for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs)—aligning the rules with those for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to prevent any regulatory arbitrage.
 
ODIs—earlier referred to as participatory notes or p-notes—are financial instruments used by hedge funds to invest in Indian securities without registering onshore.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also directed FPIs to issue ODIs only through a separate dedicated FPI registration with no proprietary investments.
 
FPIs that have ODIs outstanding will have to obtain separate dedicated registration within a year.
 
Sebi has also restricted the issuance of ODIs with derivatives as the underlying.
 
 
The granular disclosure requirements will be applicable to ODI subscribers having more than 50 per cent of their equity ODI positions through the FPI in ODIs referenced to securities of a single Indian corporate group and to those having equity positions worth more than Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian markets.

The thresholds are similar to those prescribed for the FPIs last year. Similarly, the exclusions provided are also on similar lines, such as government-related investors and certain exchange-traded funds.
 
“The detailed mechanism for independently validating conformance of the ODI subscribers with the conditions, exemptions and format for disclosures shall be spelt out in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed and adopted by Depositories, DDPs/Custodians and ODI-issuing FPIs in consultation with Sebi,” states the circular issued on Tuesday.
 
Further, Sebi has provided a year’s time for existing ODIs with derivatives as underlying to be redeemed, as such ODIs will now be restricted.
 
At the end of September, the value of outstanding ODIs stood at Rs 1.72 trillion, just 2.04 per cent of the total assets under custody (AUC) of FPI.

Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors Securities and Exchange Board of India regulatory policy

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

