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Home / Markets / News / Sebi sets deadlines for advisers to verify past performance data

Sebi sets deadlines for advisers to verify past performance data

Sebi has operationalised the PaRRVA framework, mandating advisers and analysts to verify past performance and standardise how risk and return metrics are shared with clients

Sebi

Sebi

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has operationalised the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) framework, a move aimed at standardising how investment performance is reported and verified across the securities market.
 
In a circular issued on Wednesday, the regulator said Care Ratings has been recognised as the first PaRRVA, with NSE acting as the PaRRVA Data Centre (PDC). The platform will go live on May 4, following completion of its pilot phase.
 
Sebi has directed investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to enrol with PaRRVA by August 3 to continue sharing certified past performance with clients. After May 2028, only PaRRVA-verified risk and return metrics can be communicated; historical performance data from the pre-PaRRVA period will no longer be allowed in client communication.
 
 
The move aims to curb misleading claims and ensure uniformity in how performance data is presented to investors.

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Topics : SEBI NSE Markets News

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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