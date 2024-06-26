Sebi probing market expert Sanjiv Bhasin for alleged manipulation

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing Sanjiv Bhasin, a market expert appearing on business news channels and former consultant with IIFL Securities, for alleged market manipulation.

The investigation of Bhasin follows Sebi’s earlier orders on several market experts who gave stock recommendations on television.

“Sanjiv Bhasin was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis. His term was to end on June 30, 2024. However, due to health reasons, Bhasin's contract has been discontinued prematurely with effect from June 17, 2024. Bhasin informed us about Sebi’s enquiry but the details of the same were not disclosed to us. Hence, we will not be able to comment,” said IIFL Securities in a statement to the media.