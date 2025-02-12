Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes changes in margin pledge system to prevent securities' misuse

Sebi proposes changes in margin pledge system to prevent securities' misuse

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the draft circular 'Margin obligations to be given by way of Pledge/re-pledge in the depository system' by March 4

SEBI

These changes aim to enhance transparency and reduce systemic risks associated with clients' securities. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Wednesday issued a draft circular proposing amendments to its margin pledge system to prevent the possible misuse of clients' securities by brokers.

These changes aim to enhance transparency and reduce systemic risks associated with clients' securities. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the draft circular 'Margin obligations to be given by way of Pledge/re-pledge in the depository system' by March 4.

The regulator noted that brokers have not been selling clients' securities invoked under the margin pledge system on the same day, resulting in the accumulation in brokers' demat accounts. This accumulation may lead to a potential misutilisation of clients' securities, prompting the need for regulatory intervention.

 

Under the proposed changes, Sebi intends to introduce a mechanism where clients' securities, upon invocation, will be blocked for early pay-in within the client's demat account. This move will reduce the chances of brokers misusing securities while ensuring a clear transaction trail.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi looks into research analysts' concerns; may ease advance fee norms

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants time to Danny Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 cr for counter offer

sebi

Sebi launches MITRA to help investors track unclaimed mutual funds folios

PremiumIndira IVF

EQT-backed Indira IVF confidentially files draft papers for Rs 3,500 cr IPO

Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of REL

Religare saga: Saluja moves HC against Sebi, seeks to quash Burmans' offer

In addition, the markets watchdog has acknowledged operational difficulties faced by brokers when client sells pledged securities. The existing process requires brokers to first un-pledge the shares before transferring them for settlement.

To streamline this, Sebi proposed to introduce a single instruction in the form of 'pledge release for payin' where the pledge will be released and the pay-in block will be set-up immediately in the client's demat account.

Further, depositories will provide the necessary functionality for the 'pledge release for pay-in' system to ensure compliance with the new norms, Sebi said.

Once implemented, the brokers will no longer need physical or electronic instructions to process un-pledging and delivery, as the system will automatically validate the pay-in to the extent of the client's obligation, it added.

The proposed changes will protect the interests of investors in securities market while ensuring that clients' securities remain safeguarded from potential misuse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WazirX

WazirX parent schedules voting process for scheme of arrangement for March

ICICI Prudential AMC

Prudential Plc mulls listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

PremiumNMDC

Moderate valuations offer support for NMDC despite market headwinds

BSE

Markets drop for a 6th day; Sensex loses 123 points; Nifty down 27

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee weakens as corporate hedging, NDF maturity boost dollar demand

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon