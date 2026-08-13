Tata Group stock: Nelco zooms 108% from March low; hits 52-week high

Nelco share price movement

Nelco 's share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,044, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals. At 02:10 PM, the stock quoted 6.4 per cent higher at ₹1,035.75, compared to 0.15 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 77,846.

The stock price of the Tata Group company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,025.65 touched on August 3, 2026. It zoomed 108 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹502.40 hit on March 30, 2026. Nelco’s stock price hit a record high of ₹1,700 on March 24, 1992, data shows.

Nelco – Overview

Nelco provides domestic satellite communication services to close user group (CUG) networks via Satellite System on non-exclusive basis within India's territorial boundary under the VSAT, ISP and other licenses granted by the Department of Telecommunications (D.O.T.), Government of India. Tata Power Company holds 50.9 per cent stake in Nelco, according to shareholding pattern data as of June 2026 quarter.

Nelco Network Products Limited (NNPL), the subsidiary of Nelco, provides end-to-end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) services, sale/rental of VSATs and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for customers ranging from government to corporates (Equipment business and related services).

Nelco – Outlook

A confluence of factors – progressive policy reforms, rapid tech innovation, next-generation satellite systems including Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO), and rising demand across Enterprise, Government, and Defense – is propelling India’s Satcom industry into a high growth trajectory. The next 3 – 5 years represent a potential ‘Golden Age’ for Indian Satcom. Nelco is uniquely positioned to lead in several transformative areas in the coming years, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

Over the next year, the industry is poised for transformation with the anticipated commercial rollout of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services. These will enable low-latency, high-throughput applications that complement existing Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) offerings. Hybrid terrestrial satellite networks will emerge as a mainstream solution across sectors. Looking ahead, the industry will shift from selling pure satellite bandwidth services to delivering application-driven, integrated platforms, the company said.

Some of the new opportunities likely to emerge in the near-term of 3 to 5 years include: i) a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in direct-to-device (D2D) to eliminate India’s “dark zones” by connecting standard smartphones directly to satellites, enabling messaging, emergency alerts, and eventually voice services without specialized hardware through global partnerships; ii) bridging India’s digital divide by enabling applications like precision agriculture (soil moisture monitoring), smart logistics (container tracking across rail/road), and utility monitoring (pipeline/power grid surveillance) in regions where terrestrial fibre is unviable, powered by low-power satellite networks; iii) Indigenous, encrypted communication links under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, with long-term, capital-efficient contracts for secure military communications, border surveillance, and disaster response.

With hybrid multi-modal solutions, value-added services, sector-specific offerings, infrastructure readiness, and strategic global alliances, Nelco stands fully equipped to leverage the full spectrum of opportunities in India’s unfolding Satcom growth story, said Nelco.