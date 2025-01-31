Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes UPI safeguards to prevent fraud in market transactions

Sebi proposes UPI safeguards to prevent fraud in market transactions

Sebi has proposed creating a unique Unified Payments Interface (UPI) address for the collection of money by investors

UPI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed measures to ensure that investors make transactions only with registered intermediaries through UPI and are safeguarded from fraudulent players.
 
Sebi has proposed creating a unique Unified Payments Interface (UPI) address for the collection of money by investors. The market regulator issued the draft circular following consultations with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and two committees of Sebi.
 
The proposal comes amid rising instances of online financial fraud.
 
Under the proposals, the UPI IDs of the securities market will include the handle name “@payright”, combined with the bank name, to ensure easy identification by investors. A green thumbs-up icon in a triangle will also be used to indicate legitimacy.
 
 
“The implementation of the proposed mechanism is unlikely to entail any major costs. The entire process involves four nodes, i.e., Sebi, NPCI, banks, and registered intermediaries,” said Sebi in the consultation paper floated on Friday.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi extends futures trading ban on seven agri-commodities till March 31

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi raises concerns over greenwashing by India Inc

SEBI

Sebi mulls combo product of term life insurance, mutual funds for investors

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Economic Survey, US GDP; Nestle, ONGC, Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

SEBI

Sebi defines weightage for rating stock exchanges over performance

 
The market regulator has also proposed an upper limit of up to Rs 5 lakh per day for capital market transactions done through UPI, which may be reviewed from time to time with NPCI.
 
The older handles of the intermediaries will be discontinued over time.
 
“Ongoing mutual fund SIPs will continue to remain in force to avoid any disruption. However, new SIPs and renewal or extension of existing SIPs must be done using the new UPI IDs only,” noted Sebi.
 
For allocating new handles to banks, NPCI will make changes in its system, following which banks will be required to allocate UPI IDs to Sebi-registered intermediaries.
 
Only self-certified syndicate banks will be allocated the “@payright” handle by NPCI. Further, the allocation will be done only after verification from the Sebi Intermediary (SI) Portal.
 
Sebi has sought public comments by February 21.

More From This Section

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stocks in smallcap segment endure worst monthly rout in nearly 3 years

Rupee vs $

Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 86.59 against dollar amid mixed cues

Aditi Nayar is Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach at ICRA

Economic Survey 2025 suggests deregulation as a trigger for higher growth

bull market, stock market

Budget 2025: Why Sensex rose 800 pts after FM tabled Economic Survey today

Indian markets

Market Highlights: Eco Survey buoys D-Street; Sensex up 741 pts, Nifty at 23,508; eyes on Budget now

Topics : SEBI UPI Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon