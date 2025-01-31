Sebi proposes UPI safeguards to prevent fraud in market transactions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed measures to ensure that investors make transactions only with registered intermediaries through UPI and are safeguarded from fraudulent players.
Sebi has proposed creating a unique Unified Payments Interface (UPI) address for the collection of money by investors. The market regulator issued the draft circular following consultations with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and two committees of Sebi.
The proposal comes amid rising instances of online financial fraud.
Under the proposals, the UPI IDs of the securities market will include the handle name “@payright”, combined with the bank name, to ensure easy identification by investors. A green thumbs-up icon in a triangle will also be used to indicate legitimacy.
“The implementation of the proposed mechanism is unlikely to entail any major costs. The entire process involves four nodes, i.e., Sebi, NPCI, banks, and registered intermediaries,” said Sebi in the consultation paper floated on Friday.
Also Read
The market regulator has also proposed an upper limit of up to Rs 5 lakh per day for capital market transactions done through UPI, which may be reviewed from time to time with NPCI.
The older handles of the intermediaries will be discontinued over time.
“Ongoing mutual fund SIPs will continue to remain in force to avoid any disruption. However, new SIPs and renewal or extension of existing SIPs must be done using the new UPI IDs only,” noted Sebi.
For allocating new handles to banks, NPCI will make changes in its system, following which banks will be required to allocate UPI IDs to Sebi-registered intermediaries.
Only self-certified syndicate banks will be allocated the “@payright” handle by NPCI. Further, the allocation will be done only after verification from the Sebi Intermediary (SI) Portal.
Sebi has sought public comments by February 21.