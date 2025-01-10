Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for 1 yr to clear transactions

Business Standard

The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year starting January 17, 2025, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Friday

Markets regulator Sebi has renewed its recognition of AMC Repo Clearing Ltd as a clearing corporation for one year till January 16, 2026 for clearing and settling transactions in repo and reverse repo in debt securities.

The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year starting January 17, 2025, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Friday.

Under the rules, AMC Repo Clearing Ltd will not undertake any activity except that of clearing and settling of transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities that are dealt with or traded on a recognised stock exchange.

 

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had granted recognition to such clearing corporations in January 2023.

In October 2020, Sebi allowed setting up of a Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) for clearing and settlement of repo transactions in debt securities.

Subsequently, in February 2021, the regulator issued guidelines wherein asset management companies (AMCs) were required to contribute Rs 150 crore as share capital for setting up of LPCC by mutual funds.

The decision to allow the mutual fund industry to set up LPCC was aimed at helping the fund tackle redemption pressure and settle transactions in the corporate bond market.

