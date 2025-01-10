Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Swiggy, Zomato slips up to 4%; is 10-minute food delivery raising concerns?

Swiggy, Zomato slips up to 4%; is 10-minute food delivery raising concerns?

NRAI has alleged that the introduction of standalone apps, Bistro and Snacc, by Zomato and Swiggy respectively is raising issues for restaurant partners

Swiggi, Zomato

Swiggi, Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato shares lost up to 3.6 per cent in Friday's (January 10, 2025) trade on BSE. Investors sold these new age companies' stock after reports suggested that National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is likely to approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to address concerns regarding Zomato and Swiggy's recent launch of standalone apps for 10-minute food delivery.
 
Around 10:07 AM, Swiggy share price was down 3.57 per cent at Rs 489.5 per share on BSE and Zomato share price was down 3 per cent at Rs 237.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 77,134.41. 0.54 million Zomto shares changed hand on BSE and  0.13 million Swiggy shares changed hands on BSE.
 
 
NRAI has alleged that the introduction of standalone apps, Bistro and Snacc, by Zomato and Swiggy respectively is raising issues for restaurant partners. 
 
The report quoted NRAI President and Wow Momo Co-Founder and CEO Sagar Daryani as saying that the association strongly opposes Zomato and Swiggy engaging in private labelling and selling food directly through Blinkit’s Bistro app and Swiggy’s Snacc app for quick food delivery.
  

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Jan 10, 2025: TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, Swiggy, Zomato, SAIL

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart expands to 75+ cities, unveils plans for standalone app

Swiggy

Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Swiggi, Zomato

NRAI set to approach CCI over Zomato and Swiggy's 10-minute delivery apps

Swiggy

Swiggy races 6% as Bernstein initiates with 'Outperform'; sees 29% upside

Daryani also said that he suspects that they are redirecting his customers to their private-label products, whether it's tea, biryani, or momo. The NRAI is “seriously considering legal action”, he said.
 
The report further quoted Daryani as saying that the NRAI opposes aggregators competing directly with restaurants. 
 
In addition to Bistro and Snacc — which procure food and beverages from third-party vendors and deliver them through quick-commerce dark stores — both Zomato and Swiggy also offer 15-minute food delivery services by aggregating restaurants.
 
Snacc by Swiggy is designed to deliver snacks, drinks, and meals within 15 minutes. The launch came amid a growing competition among Indian food delivery platforms to offer ultra-fast delivery services. 
 
Zomato's quick-commerce subsidiary Blinkit too recently introduced "Bistro", a platform that promises delivery of snacks, meals, and beverages within 10 minutes.
 
Zomato and Swiggy are two of the most popular food delivery platforms in India. They both offer a similar service, allowing users to order food from a variety of restaurants and have it delivered to their doorsteps. 
 

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank down 3% as Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'Neutral', cuts target

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 77,400; All sectors except IT drag around 1%

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Nifty IT gains over 2%; TCS rallies 5% on strong order book, robust outlook

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar shares slide 9% as Promoter begins partial stake sale via OFS

ipo market listing share market

Quadrant Future Tek allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Swiggy Zomato Blinkit Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon