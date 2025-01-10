Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi revamps mutual fund, demat nomination to reduce unclaimed assets

Sebi revamps mutual fund, demat nomination to reduce unclaimed assets

The regulator has also issued detailed guidelines for nominees to act on behalf of incapacitated investors

SEBI

SEBI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made changes to the rules for handling nominations in mutual funds and demat accounts.
 
Under the new framework, mutual fund and demat account holders will now be required to share personal identifiers of their nominees, such as PAN, driving licence number, or the last four digits of Aadhaar. They will also need to provide full contact details of nominees, including residential address, email, and phone number.
 
Additionally, investors will be able to nominate up to 10 persons.
 
The regulator has also issued detailed guidelines for nominees to act on behalf of incapacitated investors.
 
 
Mutual funds and brokers will have to provide one of the nominees the option to operate the investor's account if the investor is physically incapacitated. Investors can also specify the percentage or absolute value of assets in the account or folio that can be encashed by such a nominee.
 
"In order to have uniformity in dealing with incapacitated investors and those with special needs, or sick or elderly investors in the securities market, the depositories and AMFI shall put in place a common Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," Sebi stated.
 

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi outlines procedure for seeking waiver of interest on penalty payment

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

REITs, InvITs, Muni bonds hold potential for the next decade: Sebi chief

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Bombay Burmah Trading, Wadias settle matter with Sebi for Rs 2.13 crore

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPI selling pushes indices to end week with losses; Sensex down 241 points

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Demat Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon