Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / REITs, InvITs, Muni bonds hold potential for the next decade: Sebi chief

REITs, InvITs, Muni bonds hold potential for the next decade: Sebi chief

Madhabi Puri Buch also stated that Rs 250 SIP will soon be launched

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and municipal bonds could match the fundraising in primary debt issuances over the coming decade.
 
Highlighting the significant jump in fundraising, Buch said that in the first nine months of FY25, capital formation had reached Rs 10.7 trillion, of which Rs 7.3 trillion was raised by the primary debt market.
 
“The potential for this green sliver (REITs, InvITs, and muni bonds) to grow over the next 10 years is so significant that it could not only match the fundraise of the debt market but also has the potential to exceed that,” Buch said, expressing confidence in the assets being built across the country.
 
 
The Sebi chairperson estimated that overall fundraising from the capital markets, both from equities and debt instruments, would surge to Rs 14.27 trillion in FY25, projecting a jump of nearly 21 per cent year-on-year.
 
Speaking at a symposium organised by Sebi, NISM, and NSE, Buch added that Rs 250 SIPs, or bite-sized SIPs, would soon be available for investors.
 
She said that a systematic investment plan (SIP) of Rs 250 could help increase the penetration of mutual funds in the country.
 
The Sebi chief further noted that the regulator was working on reducing the time taken for approvals of mutual fund schemes, new IPOs, and other applications.
 

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Bombay Burmah Trading, Wadias settle matter with Sebi for Rs 2.13 crore

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPI selling pushes indices to end week with losses; Sensex down 241 points

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

Nusli Wadia

Nusli Wadia, sons, others settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

Topics : SEBI REITs InvITs Muni bond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon