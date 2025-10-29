Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi's cost-cut proposal seen squeezing mutual fund, broker margins

Sebi's cost-cut proposal seen squeezing mutual fund, broker margins

Asset managers, wealth firms slump amid talk of lower TER, brokerage limits

Sebi

In addition to the brokerage cut, Sebi has proposed to reduce the upper limit on TERs of MF schemes by 15–20 bps.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Cuts in mutual fund (MF) expense ratios and sharp reductions in the caps on brokerage paid by MF schemes are set to squeeze earnings of asset management companies (AMCs), brokers, and other intermediaries, according to experts.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a consultation paper released on Tuesday, proposed a steep reduction in the permissible brokerage and transaction costs that can be charged to MF schemes — from 12 basis points (bps) to 2 bps for cash market trades, and from 5 bps to 1 bps for derivatives transactions.
 
Any excess brokerage must now be absorbed within the total expense ratio (TER) — a move expected to pressure asset managers and hit institutional broker revenues.
 
 
“The proposal is negative for Nuvama Wealth as well as 360 One WAM. For AMCs, the change could raise operational costs, as they may either need to pay more for external research support or expand internal research teams to maintain research coverage and execution efficiency under tighter expense limits,” Centrum Institutional Research said in a note.
 
Capital market stocks — including AMCs, brokers, wealth managers, and MF distributors — fell sharply on Wednesday. HDFC AMC ended down 4.3 per cent, while Nippon Life India AMC declined nearly 5 per cent.

Topics : SEBI stock market trading Mutual Funds Brokers

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

