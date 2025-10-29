Rising loan appeal dampens momentum in India's corporate bond market

India’s corporate bond market, driven by PSU banks and financial institutions last year, is losing momentum since the second quarter of the current financial year as corporates turn to bank loans for cheaper funding. With yields staying elevated and demand subdued, total issuance is expected to fall well below last year’s level, according to panellists at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

While sharing his view on the panel titled “Navigating Global Turmoil: Can India stay the course?”, Shailendra Jhingan, Head- Treasury and Economic Research said, “We think that overall, the number last year, which was Rs 11.1 trillion or