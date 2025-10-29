Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rising loan appeal dampens momentum in India's corporate bond market

While there is scope for further easing, the question is whether there is a need to cut rates further, said panellists

After a surge in corporate bond issuances in the first quarter, activity slowed in the second as borrowing costs climbed. Indian corporates, had raised a record Rs 4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year. (Il

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

India’s corporate bond market, driven by PSU banks and financial institutions last year, is losing momentum since the second quarter of the current financial year as corporates turn to bank loans for cheaper funding. With yields staying elevated and demand subdued, total issuance is expected to fall well below last year’s level, according to panellists at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.
 
While sharing his view on the panel titled “Navigating Global Turmoil: Can India stay the course?”, Shailendra Jhingan, Head- Treasury and Economic Research said, “We think that overall, the number last year, which was Rs 11.1 trillion or
Topics : Markets News corporate bond market corporate bonds
