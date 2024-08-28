Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi seeks RBI support to boost participation in corporate bond repo market

Sebi seeks RBI support to boost participation in corporate bond repo market

Market players said that ARCL is not classified as a Qualified Central Counterparty (QCCP), which restricts participation from banks and PDs

sebi market

Representative Image

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide certain approvals to AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL) to facilitate participation from banks and primary dealers (PDs), said Sebi’s executive director Pramod Rao.

ARCL was launched last year in July by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost liquidity in the corporate bond repo market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Sebi official said that the volume in the corporate bond repo market has surpassed Rs 1 trillion in a year’s time. The monthly transactions on the platform are now in the range of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, he added.

Market players said that ARCL is not classified as a Qualified Central Counterparty (QCCP), which restricts participation from banks and PDs.

“We are in dialogue with RBI to allow primary dealers and banks to participate in this (ARCL) as well, as it will deepen the market. The current trade volume on ARCL has reached such levels without bank or PD participation; this should only tell you there is depth even without them,” said Rao, speaking at the Global Fintech Fest.

Rao further asserted the steps taken by the market regulator to deepen the corporate bond and debt market, including its focus on online bond platforms, easier offer documents, backstop facilities for the debt market, municipal bonds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

He also disclosed that three fractional ownership platforms are in the process of registering under the newly formulated framework of Small & Medium REITs (SM REITs). More are expected to apply before the deadline of September 8.

More From This Section

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market Highlight, Aug 28: Sensex ends flat, Nifty shields 25k after scaling new high; IT leads

Zee

Zee-Sony settlement removes overhang but outlook stays uncertain: Analysts

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

How to trade Reliance stock ahead of its AGM on Aug 29? Key levels here

Trent

Trent rallies 7%, hits new high; stock zooms 41% in 15 trading days

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why


“Because ARCL is not a QCCP, banks need to allocate higher capital against their outstanding positions on ARCL under Basel norms. While banks and PDs are there in the segment, given the constraints, they cannot participate,” said a market participant.

Another participant said that to enable their participation, funds borrowed in tri-party in corporate bonds would need to be exempt from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) calculations, similar to the exemptions available for funds borrowed in the tri-party repo in government securities for banks and PDs.

ARCL offers clearing and settlement services to all trades executed on NSE and BSE under tri-party repo in corporate debt securities.

The capital for ARCL has been contributed by asset management companies (AMCs) based on their assets under management (AUM) of open-ended debt-oriented schemes.

The platform’s services extend beyond AMCs to include insurance companies, market makers, and short-term traders to take positions and manage their risks in listed corporate bonds and debentures (non-convertible debt securities), commercial papers (CPs), and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Also Read

NSE

HC orders Sebi, NSE, BSE to pay Rs 80 lakh for illegal demat a/c freezing

SEBI

Sebi cautions investors against SME companies doing price manipulation

SEBI

Sebi bans Rana Sugars' promoters from mkt for 2 yrs; imposes Rs 63 cr fine

spam calls trai spam fraud

Regulators' panel brainstorm on taking action on spammers making robo calls

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

hBits aims to list first SM REITs by Q3FY25, applies for licence with Sebi

Topics : SEBI Reserve Bank of India RBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon