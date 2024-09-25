Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Sebi sets up foreign portfolio investors outreach cell for assistance

Sebi sets up foreign portfolio investors outreach cell for assistance

The cell is tasked with providing guidance at the pre-application stage, including documentation and compliance processes, and offering support during the onboarding phase by resolving any operational

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has established an outreach cell for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The cell will directly engage with FPIs for any support in accessing the Indian market and will be a part of the Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD). The cell is tasked with providing guidance at the pre-application stage, including documentation and compliance processes, and offering support during the onboarding phase by resolving any operational challenges. The market regulator is also considering more measures to ease the onboarding of FPIs and fast-track the applications.
Topics : SEBI FPI

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

