Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CitiCorp resolves issue with Sebi; India's 1st index fund completes 25 yrs

CitiCorp resolves issue with Sebi; India's 1st index fund completes 25 yrs

White Oak Capital Partners has launched a mutual fund scheme - TCW White Oak Emerging Markets Equity Fund - in the US along with global asset manager TCW

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CitiCorp Investment Bank (Singapore) has resolved a regulatory issue with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying a settlement amount of ₹36 lakh. The matter pertained to alleged violations of Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) regulations.  Sebi had accused the FPI of issuing an Offshore Derivative Instrument (ODI) to Symmetry Master Fund in December 2023 without adhering to the mandatory 'Know Your Client' (KYC) norms. In response, CitiCorp Investment Bank stated that it had completed the KYC process in January 2024.
 
White Oak Capital to comanage EM fund in US 
White Oak Capital Partners has launched a mutual fund scheme — TCW White Oak Emerging Markets Equity Fund — in the US along with global asset manager TCW. According to White Oak, it is the first Indian asset manager to co-manage a retail investment scheme in the US. 
 
 
"This collaboration leverages TCW's impressive heritage and powerful US distribution network, complementing White Oak’s deep expertise and strong track record in Emerging Markets equity," said Prashant Khemka, Founder of WhiteOak Capital Management. 
India’s first index fund completes 25 yrs 
UTI Nifty 50 index fund, the first index fund in India launched back in 2000, completed 25 years on March 6, UTI AMC said in a release. The AMC held a bell ringing ceremony at the NSE in Mumbai. The fund now manages over ₹20,000 crore.

Also Read

Sebi

Sattva Group, Blackstone-backed trust files for ₹6,200 cr REIT public issue

Sebi

Five individuals settle regulatory violation case with Sebi, pay Rs 95.55L

Sebi

Ex-chairman calls Sebi's 'minimum info' directive 'inconsistent, laughable'

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: February Services PMI; Trump tariffs; FIIs; Shreenath IPO

NSE

NSE to shift Nifty expiry to Mon; PB Fintech CEO settles matter with Sebi

 
"UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has played a pivotal role in making index investing more accessible and cost-effective for investors. Being one of the oldest, the fund has enabled countless investors to participate in India’s growth story with transparency and efficiency," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.
 

More From This Section

PremiumAutomobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Weak earnings, tougher financing norms drive auto retail sales down

BSE

Sensex, Nifty rise for second day as RIL, metal stocks drive gains

Billion-dollar club loses 118 companies amid equity market selloff

Foreign selling in Indian stocks persists in Feb, but financials see relief

crude oil, oil

OMCs, paint, aviation stocks gain as Brent crude oil slips below $70/bbl

Premiumhotel

Hotel stocks likely to rebound amid sustained strong growth rates

Topics : SEBI Index Funds NSE Nifty 50 Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon