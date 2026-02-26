Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi widens scope for equity mutual funds, allows gold, silver exposure

Sebi widens scope for equity mutual funds, allows gold, silver exposure

Regulator introduces life cycle funds, expands equity categories and phases out solution-oriented schemes, while permitting equity funds to hold gold and silver

mutual fund

Sebi has increased the number of categories in the active equity and hybrid space from 11 to 12

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced sweeping changes to mutual fund (MF) scheme categorisation, allowing active equity schemes to invest in gold and silver while opening up new fund categories and discontinuing solution-oriented schemes.
 
Under the revised framework, active equity schemes can now include gold and silver as part of the non-equity portion of their portfolios. Earlier, equity schemes were permitted to invest 20–35 per cent of their corpus in non-equity instruments such as debt, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). Gold and silver can now be included within this allocation, giving fund managers greater flexibility during periods of market volatility.
 
 
Introduction of life cycle funds
 
A key change is the introduction of “Life Cycle Funds”, which will replace retirement and children’s solution-oriented schemes. These goal-based funds will have a pre-determined maturity and invest across asset classes including equity, debt, Reits, InvITs, exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs), and gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs).
 
The tenure of life cycle funds can range from five to 30 years. They will follow a pre-determined glide path, gradually reducing equity exposure over time. While investors can redeem units during the tenure, higher exit loads — up to 3 per cent in the first year — will apply to encourage long-term discipline.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

India a well-governed destination for long-term capital: Sebi chief

Ajay Tyagi

IPO-bound Oyo parent PRISM appoints ex-Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi to board

Bond market, Bond Yield

Corporate bond funds: Overlook recent outflows, invest with 3-5-yr horizonpremium

Don't get hooked: The new Sebi letterhead scam targeting your savings

Don't get hooked: The new Sebi letterhead scam targeting your savings

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI not revisiting lending norms for proprietary trading: Guv Malhotrapremium

 
Expanded categories, tighter rules
 
Sebi has increased the number of categories in the active equity and hybrid space from 11 to 12. Fund houses can now offer both value and contra funds — previously restricted to one — and both balanced and aggressive hybrid schemes.
 
A new sectoral debt fund category has also been introduced. These funds must invest more than 80 per cent of their assets in debt instruments of specific sectors such as financial services, energy, infrastructure, housing and real estate, subject to adequate market liquidity.
 
To address concerns over proliferation of sectoral and thematic funds, Sebi has capped portfolio overlap between such schemes and other equity funds (except large-cap funds) at 50 per cent. Existing schemes have been given a three-year glide path to comply, failing which they must be merged.
 
Sebi had first outlined the recategorisation proposals in a consultation paper issued in July 2025. While most proposals have been adopted, the suggestion to allow fund houses managing schemes above Rs 50,000 crore to launch another scheme in the same category has not been included in the final framework.
 
The regulator said the changes are aimed at enhancing investor choice while maintaining clarity and discipline in scheme categorisation.

More From This Section

Stock market today: IT shares saw buying interest for the second straight day.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips into red; Nifty below 25,500; Media, FMCG drag; SMIDs trade mixed

Cholamandalam Investment shares in focus

Cholamandalam Invest drops 7%; Tube Investments, CG Power up 3%; Here's why

IRFC OFS: Govt to skip greenshoe option

IRFC OFS: Should you apply post muted institutional response? Experts weigh

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Motors, Tata Motors PV gain 3%; rally up to 15% in 1 month; here's why

sanofi india, sanofi consumer healthcare share price

Sanofi Consumer up 14% on strong Q4; Sanofi India lags on weak earnings

Topics : SEBI Mutual Fund Mutual Funds Mutual Funds industry Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance