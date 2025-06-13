Sebi WTM raises concerns on valuation of assets, calls for CFO vigilance

Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), raised concerns over certain asset valuation practices on Friday, calling for greater accountability from chief financial officers (CFOs).
Speaking at the ETCFO NextGen Summit, Narayan highlighted issues such as "valuation shopping," conflicts of interest, and sharp accounting practices that could mislead investors.
Drawing parallels with past challenges in credit rating agencies, Narayan suggested that valuers should disclose key assumptions, sensitivity ranges, and track records.
"Just as credit rating agencies now disclose rating histories and are held to standards, it may be time for valuers to disclose assumptions, sensitivity ranges, and track records, and be held accountable for egregious deviations," he said.
He pointed to potential conflicts of interest, as valuers are often hired and paid by the entities they assess, which could lead to biased valuations.
Additionally, differing assumptions among valuers have resulted in wide divergences in asset valuations, with little accountability when valuations shift dramatically over time.
Narayan also emphasised the need for closer collaboration with audit committees and auditors to strengthen trust in financial reporting. He suggested reducing the current 70-140 day gap between financial results and annual reports to enhance transparency.
"Trust is the foundation, capital formation is the engine, and regulation is the guardrail. CFOs are at the wheel," Narayan said, urging them to move beyond compliance and embrace the spirit of accounting standards.
He cautioned against practices like insider trading and fund siphoning, stressing that financial statements are not mere formalities but a "solemn promise" of a company’s financial health. "If that trust is broken, the damage to capital markets can be immense," he warned.