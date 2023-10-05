Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level

Nifty PSU Bank Index: Navigating Short-Term Volatility

For the Nifty PSU Bank Index, caution flags are waving as it stands at 5,230.90. The recent vigorous rally appears to be taking a breather, signaling a potential period of profit booking in the near term.



Traders eyeing this index should heed the numbers: a close above 5,425 could reignite bullish fervor, but for now, it's a zone of resistance. The prudent move would be to sell on rallies, with strategic exit points set at 5,164, 5,080, and 5,000.



Adding weight to this approach are the technical indicators. MACD's signal line and K line are displaying a negative break, underscoring the imminent selling pressure during market upticks. Moreover, a careful analysis of Pivot levels points to a critical juncture: the index has tested the R2 level in the past, and current support appears to rest around S1 and S2 on hourly charts.



Synthesizing these insights, the most strategic stance for traders appears to be a cautious one. Selling on rises or judiciously booking profits during upward movements aligns with the current market dynamics. Until the ongoing correction runs its course, it might be wise for traders to observe and wait, positioning themselves for more opportune moments in the market.

Nifty FMCG Index: Navigating the Ranges for Smart Trades

The Nifty FMCG Index currently stands at 51,412.35, caught within a specific range marked by 51,750 on the upper side and 51,100 on the lower side. In this scenario, strategic trading becomes pivotal, especially considering recent movements.



The index has recently brushed against the lower boundary, suggesting potential buying opportunities on the dips. Traders eyeing this index might find value in purchasing when the index nears the lower limit, aiming for an upswing towards the upper range at 51,750.



To minimize risks, it's crucial to set a stop loss just below 51,100 on a closing basis, safeguarding against unexpected downturns. However, astute traders keep a watchful eye. A breakout, either upwards or downwards, could significantly influence market dynamics.



If the index surges beyond the upper limit, the next challenge might be around 52,250, indicating a potential upward trend. Conversely, breaching the lower limit could signify a bearish turn, possibly finding support around 50,551.



In essence, the current strategy revolves around patience and vigilance. Buying on the dips within the specified range, coupled with strategic stop losses, aligns with the present market conditions. Yet, traders remain prepared to adapt swiftly, acknowledging that a breakout could reshape the landscape, presenting new opportunities and challenges alike.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. The references to specific securities in this report are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to buy or sell any specific securities.