Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Senores Pharma up 7% on acquiring 14 ANDAs from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Senores Pharma up 7% on acquiring 14 ANDAs from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

The basket acquired, comprises of 13 ANDAs, which are approved by the US Food anf Drugs Administration (US FDA) and 1 ANDA, which is pending approval from the USFDA

pharma medicine drugs

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares gained 7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 567.65 per share. The stock advanced after the company through its subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA, acquired 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
 
Around 2:27 PM, Senores Pharma share price was up 6.99 per cent at Rs 567.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 72,969.97. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,613.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 644.4 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 440 per share.
 
 
"Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed agreements today to acquire a basket of 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (‘ANDAs’) from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its applicable affiliates," the filing read.   READ: Suzlon shines: Shares rise 4% on securing deals with Jindal Renewables
 
It added: The basket acquired, comprises of 13 ANDAs, which are approved by the US Food anf Drugs Administration (US FDA) and 1 ANDA, which is pending approval from the USFDA. 
 
The addressable opportunity of the acquired ANDAs in the USA is approx. $421 Million (MAT December 2024)* as per IQVIA and $1.13 Billion (MAT September 2024) as per the specialty data aggregator Symphony.

Also Read

Two wheelers, Bikes, vehicles

BSE Auto index hits 52-week low; tanks 14% in 1 month on muted performance

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

HBL Engineering gains 5% on bagging Rs 148 crore order from Bhopal Division

Suzlon share price

Suzlon shines: Shares rise 4% on securing deals with Jindal Renewables

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Hariom Pipe shares gain in weak market on bagging 60-MW deal under PM Kusum

Markets in decline

Smallcap tanks 20% on heavy volumes today; plunges 63% from 52-week high

 
The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the Objects of the IPO stated in the Red Herring Prospectus. 
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms. The companies’ current portfolio includes 27 ANDA and 21 CMO/CDMO commercial products that are permitted for distribution in the USA.   READ: HBL Engineering gains 5% on bagging Rs 148 crore order from Bhopal Division
 
Senores is also engaged in the development and manufacturing of complex generics certified by global food and drugs authorities and delivers generic drugs for emerging markets catering to more than 40 countries. 
 
The company has approval from regulatory bodies of more than 10 countries for its manufacturing facility in Chhatral for emerging markets with over 260 product registrations and 530 product applications. Senores also manufactures critical care injectables and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex off lows, down 100 pts, Nifty near 22,100; banks lead recovery

NIFTY

Nifty at 22,000: 5 reasons Axis Securities believes market near a bottom

Blue Star

Blue Star extends rally on healthy business outlook; surges 20% in 4 days

Ramkrishna Forgings share price

Ramkrishna Forgings shares buck market trend, surge 4%; here's why

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against Buch, five others

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon