A guide to check Concord Enviro allotment status on BSE, NSE, Link Intime

After the finalisation of the allotment, investors can check the Concord Enviro IPO's allotment status on BSE, NSE, and Link Intime

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

The basis of allotment of Concord Enviro's initial public offer (IPO) will be finalised today, December 24, 2024, after the closure of its subscription Monday, December 23, 2024. Concord Enviro IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with a price band of Rs 665 to Rs 701 per share. Concord Enviro IPO received an impressive response.
 
As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Concord Enviro IPO was oversubscribed 10.67 times with a total bid of 5,35,34,586 shares against its issue of 50,15,356 shares. Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) showed the most interest oversubscribing their reserved portion by 17.32 times for a bid of 2,38,82,166 shares, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribing their category by 14.2 times for a bid of 1,54,88,928 shares and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) oversubscribed their category by 5.56 times for a bid of 1,41,63,492 shares. 
 
After the finalisation of the allotment, investors can check the Concord Enviro IPO's allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime, the registrar for the IPO.

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking Concord Enviro IPO the allotment status on NSE: 

Step 1: To check allotment on NSE, visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp  Step 2: Register by signing up using your details and then Submit.  Step 3: Select 'Concord Enviro'  Step 4: Investors can check the allotment status by filling in details like their IPO application number.  Step 5: Press the 'Submit' button  Step 6: The allotment status will be shown in the window.

 

How to check Concord Enviro IPO allotment status on BSE: 

Step 1: Open the official website of BSE.
Step 2: Click on the 'investors' option.
Step 3: On the 'investor Services' dropdown, click on 'status of issue application'.
Step 4: Click on 'application status check'.
Step 5: Select equity in the issue type.
Step 6: Fill in the required details including the 'issue name'.
Step 7: Enter PAN number and click on search to view the status

How to check Concord Enviro IPO allotment status via Link Intime: 

Step 1: Open the link to the official registrar of the issue on this URL: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/
Step 2: Select the Concord Enviro from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: You check your allotment status by filling in details like PAN, application number, or DP client ID.
Step 4: Click on submit

Concord Enviro IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing price 

Shares of Concord Enviro are trading at Rs 756 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 55 or 7.85 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 701. The shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 27, 2024.
 
Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 756, offering a return of 7.85 per cent over the issue’s upper price band. However, it’s important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.
 
Concord Enviro Systems Limited is a global water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions provider, including zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) technology.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

