Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment status: Check share allocation, and GMP

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

The basis of allotment for Sanathan Textiles' Rs 550-crore initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. The IPO, which closed for subscription on December 23, witnessed strong investor demand, with an oversubscription of 35.12 times, according to data from the BSE. Shares were offered within a price band of Rs 305-321, with a minimum lot size of 46 shares.
 
During the subscription period, Sanathan Textiles received bids for 44.33 crore shares against the 1.26 crore shares available, data from the NSE revealed. Institutional investors led the demand, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their quota 75.62 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed, bidding 42.21 times their allocation. Meanwhile, the retail segment recorded a subscription of 8.93 times, underscoring robust participation across categories. 
 
 
Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online once the finalisation process is complete. The status can be verified on the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, the Investors can also verify their  Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these direct links:
 
Check  Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check  Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies : https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check  Sanathan Textiles IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Sanathan Textiles were quoted trading at Rs 453 apiece in the unofficial markets, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 170 or 60.07 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band, as per the sources tracking grey market activities.  
 
Sanathan Textiles shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024. Based on grey market trends, analysts anticipate the stock to debut around Rs 453, offering a significant upside. However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing-day performance.
 
Sanathan Textiles is a diversified player in the textile sector, with a presence across polyester, cotton, and technical textiles. Its products cater to industries such as automotive, healthcare, construction, sports, and protective clothing. The company operates in three main segments: polyester yarns, cotton yarns, and technical textiles for industrial applications. Its emphasis on value-added products has positioned it as a key player in the industry.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

