Sensex gains 123.38 points, finishes over 62K, highest since December

The 30-share index gained 123.38 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 62,027.90, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered from early lows to close at a five-month high on Friday, riding on gains in banking and auto stocks ahead of the release of key inflation data.
The 30-share index gained 123.38 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 62,027.90, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022.

The barometer opened lower due to early weakness in energy, power, and IT stocks and touched a low of 61,578.15 in the day trade. Later, it rebounded on buying in financial and auto shares to  hit a high of 62,110.93 points. 

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

