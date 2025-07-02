Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why CLN Energy share price hit all-time high today; details here

Here's why CLN Energy share price hit all-time high today; details here

CLN Energy shares surged today after the company successfully completed the first phase of its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

stock market trading

CLN Energy, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, is a manufacturer specialising in custom lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage systems.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CLN Energy share price: CLN Energy shares hit a record high of ₹570.15 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit.
 
At 11:40 AM , CLN Energy share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at 570.15. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 83,502.68, down 0.23 per cent.
 

Why did CLN Energy share price rise today?

 
CLN Energy shares surged today after the company successfully completed the first phase of its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “CLN Energy is pleased to announce a key milestone in its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a leading telecom service provider in India. The first phase of the supply, scheduled for completion by June 2025, was successfully dispatched.”
 
 
The company further stated that it is now actively progressing with the second phase, which is on track for completion by the committed deadline of July 14, 2025.

Also Read

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Laurus up for 9th straight day, soars 23% in 1 month. What's driving stock?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SBI Cards shares slip on GST show cause notice for ₹81 crore ITC claim

Wind Energy (Photo: Bloomberg)

Inox Wind shares rise 4%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

Stock market

Gabriel India zooms 71% in 7 days; Elara Capital sees 10% more upside

 
CLN secured a tender valued at approximately ₹107.91 crore (PO order ₹77 crore) to supply Lithium-Ion batteries.
 
“This win highlights the company's technical capabilities and reinforces its commitment to supporting critical infrastructure with clean and reliable energy solutions,” the company said.
 
The company also said that it remains focused on maintaining timely delivery and high product quality throughout the project, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the telecom and energy sectors  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

CLN Energy listing

 
CLN Energy made a decent debut on the BSE SME platform on January 30, 2025, with its shares listing at ₹256, 2.4 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹250.
 

About CLN Energy 

 
CLN Energy, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, is a manufacturer specialising in custom lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage systems. 
 
The company primarily operates in the B2B segment, offering tailored solutions for sectors such as solar energy, telecommunications, and smart city infrastructure. 
 
The company’s diverse product portfolio includes lithium-ion battery packs ranging from 2KWh to 500KWh, electric motors, controllers, chargers, and advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS). 
 
CLN Energy also provides prototyping and fully customised development services to meet specific client requirements. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj twins, Eternal drag Sensex 200 pts; Nifty below 25,500; Crizac IPO opens

PremiumGensol Engineering

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

stock market trading

Ceigall India share jumps 6% as arm bags order worth ₹1199.30-cr from NHAI

Apollo Tyres

Tyre stocks in focus: Apollo, Balkrishna, Ceat rally up to 5%; here's why

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities MARKETS TODAY share market Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon