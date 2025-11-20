Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex to hit 94,000 by 2026-end on earnings, cooling valuations: HSBC

Sensex to hit 94,000 by 2026-end on earnings, cooling valuations: HSBC

Foreign portfolio investors have sold $16.8 billion worth of Indian equities in 2025 so far, putting the market on track for a record year of outflows

HSBC

Both Nifty and Sensex are up about 10 per cent so far this year (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global brokerage HSBC expects India's equity benchmark BSE Sensex to rise about 10 per cent by end-2026, setting a target of 94,000 for the 30-stock index, saying that domestic stocks offer value compared to China.

Indian markets have lagged their Asian and emerging market peers this year, weighed down by softer corporate earnings, rich valuations and heavy foreign selling.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold $16.8 billion worth of Indian equities in 2025 so far, putting the market on track for a record year of outflows. However, selling has eased since October as earnings improved.

Both Nifty and Sensex are up about 10 per cent so far this year. On Thursday, the benchmarks were around 0.6 per cent below their record highs touched in September 2024.

 

With earnings showing signs of recovery and valuations cooling after a 14-month lull, India "once again looks attractive," analysts led by Herald van der Linde of HSBC Global Investment Research said in a note on Thursday.

Also Read

HSBC initiates coverage on metal stocks

HSBC sees more upside in steel stocks in 2026; likes Hindalco, Tata Steel

gold, gold stocks

HSBC forecasts gold to reach $5,000/oz in 2026 amid global uncertainty

HSBC

HSBC to acquire Hang Seng unit for nearly $14 billion in Hong Kong bet

HSBC

HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

Zomato shares heartfelt post

Eternal shares rise 2% after HSBC raises target, keeps Swiggy at 'Hold'

"Earnings are set to recover, banks' margin will expand in the coming quarters and consumer names, including autos, are set to benefit from goods and services tax (GST) reductions and lower interest rates," the brokerage said.

HSBC said India is well-positioned to draw renewed emerging market inflows as investors seek alternate growth stories across Asia beyond artificial intelligence. Fiscal and monetary levers should support a growth pickup in early 2026, the analysts added.

Along with India, the brokerage remains overweight on mainland China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, while staying underweight on Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

HSBC upgraded Indian equities to "overweight" from "neutral" in September, becoming one of the earliest major brokerages to turn bullish on Asia's third-largest economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts led by RIL, HDFC Bank; Nifty tests 26,200, nears record high

reit

India's listed REITs distribute ₹2,331 cr in Q2 as AUM rises to ₹2.35 trn

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

MTAR Technologies zooms 81% in 3 months; stock nears record high

Man Industries share price

Man Industries gains 6% on Aramco Asia MoU for Saudi manufacturing unit

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries up 6% on foraying into premium whisky segment

Topics : Sensex HSBC HSBC India HSBC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon