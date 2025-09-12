Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Travel Food up 4% on bagging this licence from Cochin International Airport

Travel Food up 4% on bagging this licence from Cochin International Airport

Under the agreement, Travel Food Services will act as the concessionaire for the Domestic Terminal (T1), operating around 11 Travel QSR outlets and one lounge.

stock markets

Travel Food Services shares had a tepid debut on the stock market on July 14, 2025 following its initial public offering (IPO). On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹1,126.20, a modest premium of ₹26.20 or 2.38 per cent over its issue price of ₹1,100.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel Food Services share price today: Travel Food Services share price was in demand on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.88 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,311.15 power share.
 
Around 11:50 AM, Travel Food Services shares were trading 1.42 per cent higher at ₹1,280 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 81,945.13 levels.
 

What led to the uptick in Travel Food Services share price today?

 
Travel Food Services shares rose after the company announced that Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has awarded it the licence to set up, operate, maintain, and manage F&B outlets, a lounge, and a bar in the Security Hold Area (SHA) at the Domestic Terminal (T1) of the airport.
 
 
Under the agreement, the company will act as the concessionaire for the Domestic Terminal (T1), operating around 11 Travel QSR outlets and one lounge.
 
Cochin International Airport, India’s 8th busiest, handled over 11 million passengers in FY2024-25 and hosts 27 airline companies, providing direct connectivity to several destinations. Notably, it is the first airport globally to be fully powered by solar energy, achieving complete power neutrality. 

“We are proud to have been awarded the concession to operate the Travel QSRs and Lounge at the Cochin Airport’s Domestic terminal (T1), which is one of the busiest airports in India with strong growth potential. TFS now increases its presence to 14 of the 15 largest airports in India and this win reflects the strength of the TFS franchise and technical expertise. TFS plans to bring an exciting mix of brands to the Cochin Airport and look forward to creating a delightful travel experience for passengers.” said Varun Kapur, managing director and CEO of Travel Food Services. 
 

Travel Food Services IPO listing 

 
Travel Food Services shares had a tepid debut on the stock market on July 14, 2025 following its initial public offering (IPO). On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹1,126.20, a modest premium of ₹26.20 or 2.38 per cent over its issue price of ₹1,100. On the NSE, the shares listed slightly lower at ₹1,125, reflecting a premium of ₹25 per share or 2.27 per cent over the IPO price.
 
Founded by K Hospitality Corp and partnered with UK-listed SSP Group plc, Travel Food Services Limited (TFS) is among the leading players in the airport Travel QSR and Lounge sector, with a presence at 18 airports across India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Its Travel QSR business operates 454 outlets under 130 partner and in-house brands, including select highway locations, offering curated food and beverage concepts.
 
The Lounge business features 37 lounges for first- and business-class passengers, loyalty members, and select cardholders.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

