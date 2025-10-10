Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Silver ETFs fall up to 4% on Friday; still up as much as 86% YTD

Silver ETFs fall up to 4% on Friday; still up as much as 86% YTD

Silver ETFs Fall Today: Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) spot gold is up 60 per cent, and MCX spot silver has jumped 84 per cent, per Bloomberg

image

Silver ETFs Fall Today, 10 Oct Friday TodayCredit: Reuters

Sirali GuptaSai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silver ETF Price Today: Silver Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) retreated on Friday, a day after a sharp run-up, as concerns of a premium over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs) hit investors, with one fund announcing a temporary suspension of lump-sum and switch-in investments.
 
Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) spot gold is up 60 per cent, and MCX spot silver has jumped 84 per cent, per Bloomberg.
 
As of 1:00 PM, HDFC Silver ETF fell 3.9 per cent, Kotak Silver ETF slipped 2.9 per cent, Nippon India Silver ETF slipped 1.1 per cent, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF was down 0.24 per cent, SBI Silver ETF was down 0.6 per cent, and Axis Silver ETF was down 0.5 per cent.
 
 
Despite the pullback, silver ETFs remain sharply higher for the week—up between 7.6 to 11.2 per cent over the past five sessions—and have risen up to 86 per cent in 2025 so far.
 
On the commodities side, MCX silver December futures traded 0.85 per cent higher at ₹1,47,568 per kg. Internationally, silver jumped 2.6 per cent to $50.13 an ounce, breaking above the psychologically significant $50 mark for the first time. 

Also Read

Nilesh Shah, BFSI

Commodities booming; other MFs may also halt silver ETF buys: Nilesh Shah

silver trading silver investment

Kotak MF halts lumpsum, switch-in investments in silver ETF Fund of Fund

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; check key levels

silver trading silver investment

Here's how to trade Silver on September 19; check resistance, support here

silver jewellery

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels here

 
“Gold and silver fell more than 2 per cent after briefly hitting all-time highs—$4,000 for gold and $50 for silver—as the dollar firmed and investors took profits following the Israel–Hamas ceasefire announcement,” said Manav Modi, analyst – precious metals research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
Tight physical supply is also shaping price action and ETF behaviour. Domestic premiums have spiked, adding volatility and widening the gap between ETF prices, silver futures, and exchange contracts. Citing scarce physical silver and elevated ETF premiums, Kotak Mutual Fund halted lump-sum and switch-in investments into its Silver ETF Fund of Fund on Thursday. FoF inflows ultimately channel into underlying silver ETFs. 
 
Mutual fund executives said creating fresh ETF units has been challenging because each unit must be backed by physical silver, which is harder to source quickly amid a global demand surge. Silver’s bulk and weight, far greater than gold for the same value, complicate logistics. “We need physical silver in our custody to create new units. Given the short supply internationally, we are facing challenges. Options are being explored, and this issue should soon get resolved,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex set for best week in 3-months; Sept equity MF inflows slip 9%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BGR Energy zooms over 850% within year; what's driving smallcap stock?

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 viewpremium

real estate, realty firms

Real estate private equity investments in H1FY26 decline 15% Y-o-Y: Report

capital expenditure, Finance Ministry, central government, public investments, Indian Railways, infrastructure

Citi starts coverage on six industrials; sees capex entering consolidation

Topics : Silver Rate Today silver ETFs commodities BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MCX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon