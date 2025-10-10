Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real estate private equity investments in H1FY26 decline 15% Y-o-Y: Report

For commercial real estate, however, uncertainty persists due to the Russia-Ukraine war and global inflationary pressures affecting funding flows

real estate, realty firms

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) performed robustly, with stock prices appreciating 15–27 per cent in H1FY26 and distribution yields remaining resilient at 5–6 per cent.

Private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector fell 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.2 billion in the first half of the financial year 2026 (H1FY26), continuing the downward trend amid global macroeconomic uncertainties, according to Anarock.
 
Shobhit Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Anarock Capital, said that residential real estate sales volumes have risen, improving developers’ cash flows and reducing their reliance on costly alternative investment funds. With better business dynamics, banks are now well capitalised and more willing to lend to the real estate sector.
 
For commercial real estate, however, uncertainty persists due to the Russia–Ukraine war and global inflationary pressures affecting funding flows. “We consider this a temporary phenomenon as India remains a growth market. Once uncertainties lift and clarity emerges, it is only a matter of time before private equity fund flows to commercial real estate pick up,” Agarwal said.
 
 
Asset class trends
 
By asset class, commercial offices accounted for 40 per cent of investments, followed by mixed-use projects at 19 per cent, retail at 17 per cent, and residential at 15 per cent. No institutional transactions were recorded in industrial and logistics during H1FY26, though institutional interest in quality assets remains high, driven by India’s consumption growth, third-party logistics (3PL), and e-commerce. Several deals are under discussion and expected to close soon, the report noted.

Equity deals formed 78 per cent of total investments, led by Blackstone’s South City Mall deal ($377 million), Kanakia–Hines–Mitsubishi–Sumitomo’s commercial transaction ($348 million), and Nuvama–Cushman & Wakefield Management’s Prime Offices Fund investments in Chennai ($288 million) and the National Capital Region ($88 million).
 
Major debt transactions included Century Real Estate’s $ 215 million deal with Ares Asia and SC Lowy, and Ashwin Sheth Group/YM Infra’s $63 million deal with PAG. The top deal accounted for 17 per cent of the total deal value. The share of foreign capital rebounded to 73 per cent in H1FY26, up from 65 per cent in FY25.
 
Reits perform strongly
 
Real estate investment trusts (Reits) performed robustly, with stock prices appreciating 15–27 per cent in H1FY26 and distribution yields remaining resilient at 5–6 per cent.
 
Agarwal added, “On a full-year basis, private equity activity has declined steadily from $6.4 billion in FY21 to $3.7 billion in FY25. While the H1FY26 tally of $2.2 billion appears encouraging, it is still 15 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis compared to H1FY25.”
 

Topics : Private Equity Real Estate Private equity investments

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

