Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock up 7% as arm wins ₹60-cr order from Indian Railways

This smallcap stock up 7% as arm wins ₹60-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure shares jumped 7.4 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹170 per share on BSE, after Oriental Foundry, a subsidiary of the company, secured an order

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oriental Rail Infrastructure shares jumped 7.4 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹170 per share on BSE. At 12:11 PM, Oriental Rail Infrastructure’s share price was trading 5.53 per cent higher at ₹166.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 80,210.82. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,109.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹369.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹137.2.
 
In one year, Oriental Rail Infrastructure’s shares have lost 51 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.5 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure order win  

The northward movement in the stock came after Oriental Foundry, a subsidiary of the company, secured an order worth over ₹60 crore. Under the contract, the company will manufacture and supply 1,05,000 Constant Side Bearers (CCSB) for BG Bogie Wagons. 
 
“We wish to inform you that Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has secured order worth ₹60,87,45,948.70/- (Rupees Sixty Crores Eighty-Seven Lakhs Forty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Eight and Paisa Seventy Only) for the Manufacture and Supply of 1,05,000 of Constant Side Bearers (CCSB) for BG Bogie Wagons against Railway Board's E- Tender No. 2025RSI1742TC invited from Indian Railways,” the filing read. 

Also Read

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson share price rises 3% in trade; here's why

market, stock trading, trading

This smallcap stock jumps 9% as board approves 23 acre land in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Industries Limited

RIL AGM 2025: Will brokerages reset Reliance Industries target post meet?

RBL Bank

RBL Bank soars 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving private sector bank?

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent shares gain 3% on reports of GST threshold hike for garments

 
The contract has to be executed within 18 months from the date of issue of the purchase order. 
 
According to the filing, 90 per cent payment for the stores or each consignment thereof will be made against an Inspection Certificate and proof of dispatch. Balance 10 per cent after receipt and acceptance of the stores.   ALSO READ | 4 smallcap stocks zoom up to 56% in August; hit new highs. Do you own? 
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several items for the Indian Railways and other industries. All the company’s products to Indian Railways are approved by the Research Designs Standards Organisation (RDSO), which is the sole vendor approving body for the consumer organisation. The products are also Rites (erstwhile Rail Technical Economic Service) certified which is the sole inspecting authority for ensuring quality and clearance of all products for supplying to Indian Railways.
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; RIL trades flat ahead of AGM

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

4 smallcap stocks zoom up to 56% in August; hit new highs. Do you own?

Information Technology

CLSA stays upbeat on Indian IT stocks; check rationale, top picks here

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Footwear stocks up on GST cut buzz; time to buy Relaxo, Campus Activewear?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

CG Power shares rise 4% as arm launches OSAT facility; Buy or sell?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon