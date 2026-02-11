Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Som Distilleries & Breweries tanks 11% on posting weak Q3 results

In the December quarter, Som Distilleries reported a 27.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7.47 crore, compared to ₹10.31 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Som Distilleries & Breweries share price tanked 11.1 per cent, logging an intra-day low at ₹85.35 on BSE. At 11:36 AM, Som Distilleries’ shares were trading 8.21 per cent lower at ₹88.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 84,330.22. 
 
The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Tuesday, after market hours. 
 
In the December quarter, Som Distilleries reported a 27.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7.47 crore, compared to ₹10.31 crore a year ago.
 
The company’s revenue from operations was up 13.8 per cent to ₹155.99 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹181.01 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
 
The company’s total income stood at ₹159 crore, compared to ₹181 crore Y-o-Y. Total expenses stood at ₹149.27 crore, as against ₹166.89 crore a year ago. 

Apart from that, recently, the company informed that the Excise Department in Madhya Pradesh has suspended the manufacturing unit licence of its Rojrachak facility in Raisen district, and the company is pursuing legal remedies against what it termed an “arbitrary action” linked to an old 2012 case in which it said it was not a party. 
 
In a stock exchange filing under Regulation 30, Som Distilleries said the underlying matter relates to certain individuals who were not employees of the company at the time of the judgment, adding that the case is under appeal before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Indore, which has stayed both the judgment and the sentences awarded to those individuals. 
 
The company said it has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur, where the matter is currently listed, and will disclose any material outcome. Som Distilleries also sought to reassure stakeholders that the issue is a “legacy” matter and does not reflect its current governance environment, adding that there is no impact on financial stability, liquidity, or debt servicing, and that all banking obligations and covenants continue to be met on time. 
 
It said internal controls and regulatory monitoring have been strengthened over the years, and it expects operations at the plant to resume at the earliest.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

