Ashiana Housing zooms 16% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 420% YoY

Ashiana Housing’s share price jumped 16.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹354.95 on BSE. At 10:50 AM, Ashiana Housing shares were trading 12.8 per cent higher at ₹344.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 84,344.96.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Tuesday, after market hours.

In the December quarter, Ashiana Housing reported a 420 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹56.65 crore, compared to ₹10.89 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 167 per cent to ₹373.35 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹139.93 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Ashiana Housing dividend payout

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1, i.e. at 50 per cent per equity share of ₹2/-, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026, and has fixed February 19, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for such Interim Dividend.

That apart, in its Q3 business update, Ashiana Housing reported that the area booked fell to 5.56 lakh sq. ft from 6.77 lakh sq. ft a year ago. Its value of area sold also slipped to ₹401.07 crore, as compared to ₹454.16 crore a year ago.

Further, 357 units were booked in Q3 FY26 vis-à-vis 307 units booked in Q2 FY26 and 451 units booked in Q3 FY25.

Higher sales in Q3 FY25 were primarily driven by the launch of Ashiana Swarang Phase-I (Chennai), Ashiana Amodh Phase-II (Pune) and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-IV (Jaipur), where 183 units (2.86 lakh sq. ft.) were sold with sales value of ₹191.27 crore. Additionally, Ashiana Amarah Phase-IV recorded a sales value of 82.15 crores with a sold area of 0.57 lakh sq. ft.

The sale value of the area was booked at ₹1135.47 crore in 9MFY26, as compared to ₹1362.17 crore in 9MFY25. Higher sales in the previous year, primarily attributable to the launch of Amara Phase-4 in Gurugram (3.49 lakh sq. ft. of 4.79 lakh sq. ft. was sold in 9 months FY25 with a sale value of ₹503.81 crore).