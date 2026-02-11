Fusion Finance shares rally 18% in a month as turnaround gains traction

Shares of Fusion Finance have rallied nearly 18 per cent over the past month, sharply outperforming benchmark indices such as the Nifty and Bank Nifty, which have remained largely flat during the same period.

The recent rally comes as several brokerages, including ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL, have turned increasingly constructive on the microfinance lender following its return to profitability in the December quarter of FY26.

Analysts cite improving asset quality, sharply lower credit costs and a strengthened capital position, though some continue to flag risks around the pace of balance-sheet normalisation.

Fusion reported a profit after tax of Rs 14.1 crore in Q3FY26, snapping a six-quarter losing streak. The turnaround follows a management transition in March 2025, when Sanjay Garyali took over as chief executive, alongside a comprehensive reset of the business model and operating processes.

The recovery in the December quarter was underpinned by a sharp moderation in credit costs to 4.6 per cent from a peak of over 21 per cent a year ago, aided by steadily improving collections.

Disbursements also picked up meaningfully, rising 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,590 crore — the highest in the past five quarters — while core operating performance strengthened, with pre-provision operating profit jumping 44 per cent year-on-year and net interest margins expanding 240 basis points to 11.3 per cent.