Friday, June 13, 2025
Why is Jubilant Pharmova share price buzzing in an overall weak market?

Jubilant Pharmova shares rose after its board approved the slump sale of its API business to wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited, formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is a global pharmaceutical company with diversified operations spanning across key healthcare segments.

Jubilant Pharmova share price: Jubilant Pharmova shares were in demand in an overall weak market, on Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 3.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,170 per share.
 
At 9:55 AM, Jubilant Pharmova shares were trading 0.41 per cent higher at ₹1,130 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.05 per cent lower at 80,831.40 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why did Jubilant Pharmova share price rise today?

 
Jubilant Pharmova share price rose after the board agreed to the sale and transfer of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business of the company on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys Limited (JBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary company, engaged in providing drug discovery services to global Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Jubilant Pharmova said, “The Board of Directors of Jubilant Pharmova Limited in its meeting held today i.e., June 12, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved sale and transfer of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business of the Company (Undertaking) on a slump sale basis to Jubilant Biosys Limited (JBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary company, engaged in providing drug discovery services to global Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.”  ALSO READ | Friday, the 13th spooks stock markets! Sensex sinks 1,337 pts, Nifty bleeds
 
Moreover, the transaction will result in housing the drug discovery business and CDMO API business in a single business entity. 

“This combined platform will improve the operational efficiency in the business and lead to superior brand recall of “Jubilant Biosys” as provider of end-to-end CRDMO (Drug discovery, Early CDMO, late CDMO and commercial manufacturing) services by the large pharmaceutical & Biotech customers. The transaction will also help to improve asset utilisation of API business,” the company explained.
 

About Jubilant Pharmova 

 
Jubilant Pharmova Limited, formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is a global pharmaceutical company with diversified operations spanning across key healthcare segments. 
 
The company’s core areas include pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services (CRDMO), and proprietary novel drugs. It has built a strong reputation in specialised domains such as radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, and sterile injectable manufacturing under the CDMO model.  ALSO READ | IndiGo, SpiceJet shares tumble on dual blow: Oil surge, Air India crash
 
Jubilant Pharmova’s integrated capabilities cover the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of pharmaceutical products across multiple markets, including the US, India, Canada, and Europe. 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

