Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Specified digital platforms not obligated to register, clarifies Sebi

Specified digital platforms not obligated to register, clarifies Sebi

Says the association of regulated entities with SDPs will assure that they are in compliance of Sebi's regulations

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has clarified that specified digital platforms (SDPs) are not required to register with the market regulator. This clarification comes after concerns were raised by trade bodies, including the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and IT trade body Nasscom.
 
Sebi's proposals aim to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for stock market manipulation, malpractices, or unauthorised investment advice. However, the regulator has made it clear that registration as an SDP is not mandatory.
 
“It is not obligatory for any digital platform to be notified as an SDP, and there is no regulation of these digital platforms by Sebi. Curative actions currently being carried out by some digital platforms are in accordance with law. Preventive steps contemplated for any digital platform to get notified as an SDP are not mandatory, and it is for the platform to opt or not opt for getting notified as an SDP,” said Sebi in a clarification issued on Wednesday.
 
 
The market regulator had floated a consultation paper in October, which was open to public comments. The draft circular is yet to be approved by the board. Sebi's mandate requires regulated entities, such as market intermediaries, stock brokers, and mutual funds, not to associate with unregistered entities.
 
The market watchdog stated that the purpose of the provision for registering SDPs is to give confidence to regulated entities that if they associate with an SDP, it is automatically assured of not being held as violative of Sebi's provisions.
 
“It is clarified that it is not expected that a regulated entity shall associate only with/through an SDP. It can also associate with/through a digital platform which is not an SDP. However, in that case, it has the responsibility to ensure that the provisions of Regulation 16A of Intermediaries Regulations, Regulation 44B of SECC Regulations, and Regulation 82B of DP Regulations are complied with,” said Sebi.

Also Read

Rating agency S&P Global on Friday revised its outlook on three Adani Group entities to ‘negative', a day after the news that US department of justice has levelled corruption charges against chairman Gautam Adani and seven others broke out.

Brickwork Ratings settles matter with mkt regulator Sebi for Rs 1.54 crore

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong accuses coverup, urges Sebi to take strict action on Adani group

SEBI

Sebi issues rules for uniform nomination standards in securities markets

Advocacy group US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and IT trade body Nasscom have flagged concerns over a recent proposal by the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi), to define Specified Digital Platforms (SDPs).

'Overreach': USISPF, Nasscom on Sebi's specified digital platform plan

SEBI

Sebi revises guidelines on mobile and e-mail alerts for investors

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon