Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Return expectations need to be moderated, says Kotak AMC CIO Upadhyaya

Return expectations need to be moderated, says Kotak AMC CIO Upadhyaya

Kotak AMC CIO said investors should consider market's long-term behaviour and not focus only on strong returns of last four years

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF)

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors need to moderate their return expectations from the equity market and should be careful before taking positions, Kotak Asset Management Company's Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Equity, Harsha Upadhyaya said, asserting that despite the positive growth outlook, the valuations remain higher.
 
The slowing economy and corporate earnings, as well as higher valuation, make it essential to lower average expectations from equity returns, he said.
 
Upadhyaya emphasised that investors should not focus solely on the strong returns of the last four years but consider the market's long-term behaviour.
 
Describing the current year as one of consolidation for corporate earnings, Upadhyaya predicted marginal earnings growth by the end of the year. He, however, expects earnings growth to pick up from next year onwards, driven by festive demand, good rainfall, and increased government spending.
 
 
"Sequentially, things are likely to be better because of the festive demand and good rainfall that we have seen. We should see consumption trends picking up. Also, on the investment side, the government will be forced to spend more as compared to the first half, and even if the majority of that gets onto the ground in terms of new orders and execution, that should help all the sectors that are closely linked to economic growth,” he said.
 
Kotak Asset Management Company recommends going overweight on largecaps within equities, as the correction has been slightly higher than in mid and smallcaps.
 
After the recent market selloff, Upadhyaya noted, that many stocks within the BSE 500 were still trading at elevated valuations. He advised investors to be cautious in selecting sectors and stocks to create sustainable wealth.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Share markets rise on expectations of CRR cut by RBI later this week

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends rally, rises 111 pts led by HDFC Bank; Nifty ends flat

IPO

Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

SEBI

Sebi issues rules for uniform nomination standards in securities markets

market

Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Olopatadine drug; stock up 2%

 
"A lot of that froth has moved out of the market, but still most companies are trading at high valuations. Some of these could be justified, given higher growth. But broadly, when you look at the markets, you have to be very careful in selecting sectors,” he said. 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt )
 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Markets rally

Sensex gains over 3,000 points in two sessions. Time to buy, sell, hold?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers to raise Rs 1,600 cr via healthcare PE fund

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard internal probe reveals that top India exec violated laws

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers to take on Bengal at 9 PM

Topics : Kotak Asset Management equity market stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon